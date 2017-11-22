Weekend preview: Iggy, Yoli and candy cane trees

This is that long weekend when we invite family and friends from faraway places into our homes and our lives and, let’s face it, rub their noses in it. Not only do we have the great weather, but, damn us, we have pretty much everything they like to jabber on about back in North Port Lake Whatchmacallit.

We’ve got great coffee shops and art-house movie theaters, cool bands, breweries and record stores, funky warehouse districts. Our college football team is undefeated (the Gators and Seminoles are down, but they can still handle your Rutgers, Illinois, Pittsburgh and, yes, Michigan), and there are six more words you can throw around: Steve Earle is coming to town.

Here are some places to show off a little this weekend and beyond.

BACK IN BLACK

If your Black Friday Record Store Day hunt will not be complete without J. Dilla’s “Delights” compilation or the black-and-blue vinyl reissue of Iggy Pop’s “New Values,” be at Sweat Records in Miami at 8 a.m. or Radio-Active Records in Fort Lauderdale at 9 a.m. At Sweat, where the line usually starts forming before 7 a.m., the deals continue throughout the weekend, with Small Business Saturday performances by Donzii and Richie Hell beginning at 7 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/SweatRecords. At Radio-Active on Friday, DJ Kems and Lone Wolf OMB will perform as you pick through RDS releases and the sidewalk clearance sale, sipping free PBR while it lasts. Saturday events run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include performances by the Goddamn' Hustle, Holy Dances and DJ Crypt Digger, brunch from 1 to 3 p.m. and free mimosas until they run out. Visit Facebook.com/RadioActiveRecords.

SEASON’S GREETINGS

It’s all about the holiday spirit, peace and brotherhood — not who wins and who loses or who’s going to a bowl game and who’s staying home — when University of Florida and Florida State fans come together in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday. The noon showdown will be the first UF-FSU football game since the Palm Beach County Gator Club moved its watch-party headquarters this season down Clematis Street to Dorrian’s Red Hand, right next to the Palm Beach County Seminole Club’s hangout at Grease Burger Bar. Let’s have a good, clean game, gentlemen. And, remember, you are united in your hatred for the turnover chain. Visit Facebook.com/PBCGatorClub, Facebook.com/PBNoles.

WEEKEND BEERS

The Riverside Market in Fort Lauderdale will host a 12:01 a.m. Friday release of Goose Island’s annual Bourbon County Brand Stout, but will open the doors at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving night for hard-core adherents. That’s also the night that proprietor Julian Siegel puts out some of his secret stash of beers. God bless us all, everyone (Facebook.com/RiversideMarket) … NoBo Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will debut a Schwarzbier (German for “black beer”) called “My Schwarz Is Bigger Than Yours” at noon Friday (Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing) … Nearby at Devour Brewing Co., Black Friday will bring the release of CinnaMilk Cream Ale at 2 p.m., followed by tacos at 4 p.m. and trivia at 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/DevourBrew) … At 11:30 a.m. Friday the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will blow the dust off some vintage bottles from the vault, including Love Below, Mexican Coffee, Morning Wood 2016, Maple Bacon Coffee Porter 2017 (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery) … Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach on Friday will tap some limited-release beers, including Kevin's Bacon and Maple Orange Imperial Caramel Cream Ale, plus T-shirts, hats and other gift-y items are 20 percent off (Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing) … Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will open its Candy Cane Porter on Friday at 2 p.m. (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will support Gentle Giants Great Dane Rescue 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with a $5 donation getting you $1 off a BoM beer (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).

NEW OLD GUINNESS

Tim Finnegans Irish Pub in Delray Beach will host a tasting 6-9 p.m. Sunday for the buzzed-about Guinness 200th Anniversary Export Stout, based on the historical recipe the famed Irish brewer used to make the beer first exported to America in 1817. Tim Finnegans, incidentally, was recently named the Best Irish Community Pub in North America by the Irish Pubs Global Federation. Visit Facebook.com/TimFinnegansDelray.

LOCALS LOCOS