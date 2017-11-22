Weekend preview: Iggy, Yoli and candy cane trees

This is that long weekend when we invite family and friends from faraway places into our homes and our lives and, let’s face it, rub their noses in it. Not only do we have the great weather, but, damn us, we have pretty much everything they like to jabber on about back in North Port Lake Whatchmacallit.
We’ve got great coffee shops and art-house movie theaters, cool bands, breweries and record stores, funky warehouse districts. Our college football team is undefeated (the Gators and Seminoles are down, but they can still handle your Rutgers, Illinois, Pittsburgh and, yes, Michigan), and there are six more words you can throw around: Steve Earle is coming to town.
Here are some places to show off a little this weekend and beyond.
BACK IN BLACK
If your Black Friday Record Store Day hunt will not be complete without J. Dilla’s “Delights” compilation or the black-and-blue vinyl reissue of Iggy Pop’s “New Values,” be at Sweat Records in Miami at 8 a.m. or Radio-Active Records in Fort Lauderdale at 9 a.m. At Sweat, where the line usually starts forming before 7 a.m., the deals continue throughout the weekend, with Small Business Saturday performances by Donzii and Richie Hell beginning at 7 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/SweatRecords. At Radio-Active on Friday, DJ Kems and Lone Wolf OMB will perform as you pick through RDS releases and the sidewalk clearance sale, sipping free PBR while it lasts. Saturday events run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include performances by the Goddamn' Hustle, Holy Dances and DJ Crypt Digger, brunch from 1 to 3 p.m. and free mimosas until they run out. Visit Facebook.com/RadioActiveRecords.
SEASON’S GREETINGS
It’s all about the holiday spirit, peace and brotherhood — not who wins and who loses or who’s going to a bowl game and who’s staying home — when University of Florida and Florida State fans come together in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday. The noon showdown will be the first UF-FSU football game since the Palm Beach County Gator Club moved its watch-party headquarters this season down Clematis Street to Dorrian’s Red Hand, right next to the Palm Beach County Seminole Club’s hangout at Grease Burger Bar. Let’s have a good, clean game, gentlemen. And, remember, you are united in your hatred for the turnover chain. Visit Facebook.com/PBCGatorClub, Facebook.com/PBNoles.
WEEKEND BEERS
The Riverside Market in Fort Lauderdale will host a 12:01 a.m. Friday release of Goose Island’s annual Bourbon County Brand Stout, but will open the doors at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving night for hard-core adherents. That’s also the night that proprietor Julian Siegel puts out some of his secret stash of beers. God bless us all, everyone (Facebook.com/RiversideMarket) … NoBo Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will debut a Schwarzbier (German for “black beer”) called “My Schwarz Is Bigger Than Yours” at noon Friday (Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing) … Nearby at Devour Brewing Co., Black Friday will bring the release of CinnaMilk Cream Ale at 2 p.m., followed by tacos at 4 p.m. and trivia at 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/DevourBrew) … At 11:30 a.m. Friday the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will blow the dust off some vintage bottles from the vault, including Love Below, Mexican Coffee, Morning Wood 2016, Maple Bacon Coffee Porter 2017 (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery) … Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach on Friday will tap some limited-release beers, including Kevin's Bacon and Maple Orange Imperial Caramel Cream Ale, plus T-shirts, hats and other gift-y items are 20 percent off (Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing) … Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will open its Candy Cane Porter on Friday at 2 p.m. (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will support Gentle Giants Great Dane Rescue 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with a $5 donation getting you $1 off a BoM beer (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).
NEW OLD GUINNESS
Tim Finnegans Irish Pub in Delray Beach will host a tasting 6-9 p.m. Sunday for the buzzed-about Guinness 200th Anniversary Export Stout, based on the historical recipe the famed Irish brewer used to make the beer first exported to America in 1817. Tim Finnegans, incidentally, was recently named the Best Irish Community Pub in North America by the Irish Pubs Global Federation. Visit Facebook.com/TimFinnegansDelray.
LOCALS LOCOS
A scene to impress out-of-town guests? Miami’s Locos por Juana will bring their exuberantly funky, global-party soundtrack to Wynwood Yard at 9 p.m. Friday, but get there early to catch a 7-9 p.m. set by young Cuban-American singer Yoli Mayor, who grabbed the attention of a national audience (and Simon Cowell) during the most recent season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Visit TheWynwoodYard.com., Facebook.com/LocosporJuanaMusic, Facebook.com/YoliMayorMusic.
WEEKEND MOVIE
The Flaming Classics series at the Bill Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Sunday will screen the offbeat high-school cult favorite “Heathers,” starring Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty and Christian Slater. Tickets for the 8 p.m. screening cost $9.75 advance, $11 at the door (UM students $5). Visit Facebook.com/CosfordCinema.
HAPPY DOG HOUR
The monthly Dogs, Beaches and Brews event returns to Fort Lauderdale’s Dog Beach and the nearby Parrot Lounge 5-10 p.m. Friday. Dogs and their owners socialize on the beach at A1A and Sunrise Boulevard (meet near the lifeguard stand) before heading to the Parrot for live music and a free drink with a $5 donation to Everglades Angels Dog Rescue. Remember, the city’s Dog Beach permit rules apply. Visit ParrotLounge.com.
HOT HOOTENANNY
The twice-monthly s’mores fest known as the Lake Worth Beach Bonfire series is back 6-10 p.m. Friday at Lake Worth Beach Park, with Uproot Hootenanny providing music to get toasty by. Bring your own blankets, chairs and cooler. Visit LakeWorthCRA.org.
BAD SANTA, GOOD CAUSE
The Bad Santa Bus Loop will return to downtown Fort Lauderdale 6-11 p.m. Dec. 15, and you can save a few dollars when you buy an advance ticket by Dec. 1. As you may recall, this communal, costumed bar hop gets you a complimentary drink at various venues while raising money for Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation, the Jack & Jill Center, Covenant House Florida, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and the Broward County Gator Club. Tickets cost $25 through Dec. 1, $30 until 1 p.m. Dec. 15 and $35 at the door. Stops include Vibe, Royal Pig, Cash Only, Tarpon Bend, Lucky's Tavern, America's Backyard, Booze Garden, Capone’s and the Downtowner. Visit BusLoop.org.
MORE HOLIDAY LOOPS
Hey, you’ve got that ugly thing out, anyway … The Gold Coast Derby Grrls roller-derby squad will host their Ugly Sweater Scrimmage 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 30) at Fort Lauderdale’s Xtreme Action Park. Participation is open to anyone in their ugliest holiday attire, with a $5 fee (for ice or bandages or whatever). Visit Facebook.com/GoldCoastDerbyGrrls.
STILL MORE HOLIDAY LOOPS
Cadence Living, the landscape-design firm in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, will host their fifth annual Yarn Bombing party 4-10 p.m. Saturday, transforming trees along the 400 block of North Andrews Avenue into giant candy canes. Holiday music, beverages and treats are part of the event, a whimsical prelude to the evening’s Flagler Village Art Walk. They provide the red and white yarn, but to reserve a tree, visit Facebook.com/CadenceLiving.
WEEKEND COCKTAIL
While you’re art-walking in FAT Village on Saturday night, drop in at General Provision, where Cocktails for Humanity will be pouring drinks, sending all bar proceeds and tips to support the Historic Stranahan House Museum. Visit Facebook.com/StranahanHouse.
WEEKEND COFFEE
I drink my coffee hot and black, no sugar. My favorite coffee right now, from the Revenant Coffee House and Eatery in Fort Lauderdale, is called Spirit of the Revenant, a Turkish-style coffee shaken with brown sugar, whole milk and sweetened-condensed milk, and served over ice ($4). What kind of spell have they cast over me? If you’re with out-of-towners, drink it by the water or on a kayak, which you can rent next door. Visit Facebook.com/TheRevenantCoffee.
TAKE THE KIDS
Got out-of-town guests with kids? The Atlantic Hotel & Spa on Fort Lauderdale beach will host another Family Night Dive-In Movie & Dinner 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, highlighted by a 6 p.m. screening of “Big Hero 6” on the fifth-floor pool deck. Each ticket ($19.95, ages 3-12 $9.95) includes a hamburger or hot dog, chips, a beverage (nonalcoholic), popcorn, pool access and three hours of valet parking. A full bar, along with a candy bar, will be available during the evening. Visit Facebook.com/AtlanticHotelandSpa.
FOR THE MODS KIDS
The Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale celebrates its 25th anniversary Friday-Sunday with a range of activities from noon to 4 p.m. each day, including free hot dogs, soda and cupcakes noon-2 p.m., turtle races, slime experiments and, at 2 p.m. Friday, the opening of a time capsule buried in 1992. Visit MODS.org.
MUGGLES IN MIAMI
The live-orchestra tour of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” arrives at Miami’s Arsht Center at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, when the film will be shown on a 40-foot, high-definition screen, accompanied by a live musical soundtrack. Tickets cost $39-$105 at ArshtCenter.org. Meanwhile, the Coral Gables Art Cinema will offer matinee screenings of “Harry Potter: Order of the Phoenix” at 11 a.m. Saturday and “Harry Potter: Half-blood Prince” 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets for each show cost $5. Visit GablesCinema.com.
LAS OLAS MERRIMENT
Not all South Florida traditions seem like they’re a half-hour old. The 55th edition of Christmas on Las Olas returns to Fort Lauderdale’s tourist thoroughfare 5-10 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 28), with choirs, dancers, skating, sledding (real snow), food and drink, and ugly sweaters galore. Visit LasOlasBoulevard.com. Next up is the 46th annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade on Fort Lauderdale’s New River and the Intracoastal on Dec. 9, with country stars Big & Rich the grand marshals. Visit WinterfestParade.com.
EARLY REMINDER
A reminder, while we’re thinking of it, because we’re always thinking of it: Steve Earle will share music from his excellent album “So You Wanna Be an Outlaw” at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 16. This is the new date for his Sept. 8 show canceled by Hurricane Irma. Tickets cost $49.50-$59.50 at BrowardCenter.org, by calling 954-462-0222 and via Ticketmaster.com. Brooklyn-based alt-country duo the Mastersons will open the show. (Ticket holders for the original concert should have received refund instructions. For further information, call Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000.)
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The swaggering French Horn Collective is at Vagabond Kitchen and Bar in Miami 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/TheFrenchHorn) … Electric Kif funks up Lagniappe in Miami 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/ElectricKif) … Rachelle Coba does the Jazz at MoCA series at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/RachelleCoba) … The Kinected are at C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheKinected) … West Palm Beach alt-metal trio Afterlife has a homecoming party 8 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach, joined by Fame on Fire, Happy Hour, Sounds of the Rodeo, Intervention, Seven Serpents and Church Girls (Facebook.com/AfterLifex) … Airstream-riding country-folk duo Hymn for Her plays Lagniappe in Miami 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/HymnForHer) … The Carly Jo Jackson Duo will share her new single, “Moving On,” at Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Monday (Facebook.com/CarlyJoOfficial) … Bobby Lee Rodgers plays the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton 8 p.m. Wednesday (Facebook.com/BobbyLeeRodgers) … The Valerie Tyson Band plays the Holiday in Paradise tree-lighting edition of Clematis by Night 6-9 p.m. Thursday (WPB.org) …