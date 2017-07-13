Weekend preview: Free fish fry and French slapstick

This weekend brings the 10th anniversary of the Internationally World Famous Treasure Trove Fishing Tournament and organizers plan to celebrate, fittingly, by doing nothing out of the ordinary.

It’s not that they don’t recognize the symbolism of the anniversary, but making a big deal out of it, or doing anything that might look suspiciously like work, would be antithetical to the flip-floppy, Fort Lauderdale beach zen of the Trove.

Plus, in all its ragged imperfections, the event — basically a free public fish fry preceded by a free tournament to supply the fish — is pretty much perfect as is.

“Part of the coolness of the tournament is it’s never been any different,” said Phil Dunn, one of the beach raconteurs who created the event while sitting at the bar of the Treasure Trove. The rest of the brain trust (“that’s an exaggeration, there,” Dunn says) includes tavern owner Jeff Rudd, musician Catfish Hunter and buddy Clegg Durkin.

As in past years, the competition on Saturday is free to enter, and rules are virtually nonexistent: Fishing starts at 7 a.m., lines must be out at 3 p.m., and when the boats are all back (weigh-in ends at 5 p.m.) prizes are awarded in a range of categories (including juniors, women, and bar and restaurant folks).

Then, everyone (entrants, nonentrants and anyone who happens by) eats the fish grilled, blackened or fried by Trove staff while prizes are handed out. Live music will come from artists to be named.

What is new this year is the charity that will get the proceeds from the event, Tedy’s Team, a program started by New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi to raise funds for the American Stroke Association (Facebook.com/TedysTeam). Bruschi suffered a stroke in 2005 at age 31, just weeks after winning his third Super Bowl.

Dunn suffered a stroke of his own in 2014.

“It’s really a cool charity, probably the best stroke charity out there,” says Dunn, who estimates the tournament will send $2,000 to $3,000 to Tedy’s Team, mainly through the sale of T-shirts ($20, $25 for long-sleeve).

“One of the beautiful things about the tournament is nobody’s looking to make money off of it,” Dunn says.

If you are looking for a real South Florida experience, it’s hard to beat the scene at the Trove during weigh-in, with the scale hanging from the rafters outside the bar, where the sidewalk must be periodically hosed down to remove the fish blood. Then, there are the kids.

“Jeff [Rudd] always stresses that he wants to keep it kid-friendly, so there’s always a junior angler award,” Dunn says. “We always we end up with kids standing outside the bar weighing their fish in with big smiles on their faces. It’s great.”

The Internationally World Famous Treasure Trove is at 2933 SE Fifth St., on Fort Lauderdale beach. For more information, email trovefishing@gmail.com or call Dunn at 754-245-6062.

Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel will talk about the film, "Lost in Paris," via Skype after a 2 p.m. screening at Cinema Paradiso Hollywood.

ALWAYS HAVE PARIS

Opening this weekend at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale and Cinema Paradiso in Hollywood, the comedy “Lost in Paris” has a plot involving a small-town Canadian librarian’s search for her missing 88-year-old aunt in Paris while dogged by an eccentric vagabond who won’t leave her alone. But its brilliance can be found in the intricately choreographed slapstick fun created by filmmakers (and stars) Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel in a style the New York Times described as “equal parts Jacques Tati, Jerry Lewis, Wes Anderson and ‘Wallace & Gromit.’ ” Gordon and Abel — “simply put, the two funniest clowns working in cinema today,” wrote Variety’s Peter Debruge — will take part in a live Skype discussion after the 2 p.m. Saturday screening at Cinema Paradiso Hollywood. Visit FLIFF.com.

WEEKEND BEERS

Get a jump on National Ice Cream Day (third Sunday in July) on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. when Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach hosts its own version of an ice-cream social, offering four heat-beating, ice cream-themed beers: Rocky Road Stout, Neopolitan Stout, Coffee Toffee Imperial Caramel Cream Ale and the pièce de résistance, Cookies and Cream Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. Thoughtfully, they have invited the Joe Snow ice cream truck selling things to pair with your beer, as well as Rolling Chefs food truck. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing. … Elsewhere, NOBO Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will serve brunch, courtesy of the Hummingbird Table, at noon Sunday (Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing) … Bark, Brews & Brunch returns to 26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach beginning at noon Sunday, with food from the Sinful Sandwich Co. food truck and adoptable puppies from Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida (Facebook.com/GKPetRescue). Donate $5 to Good Karma and get a wristband for $1 off draft beers (Facebook.com/26brewing) … Looking ahead, Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will celebrate its second anniversary with a blowout 6 p.m.-midnight July 21 (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing).

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

If the weather apps are to believed, this will be a fine weekend to cut loose outdoors with some music and beverages. Three recommendations: Country rake Sam Hunt will perform “Body Like a Back Road” and other hits at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach 7 p.m. Saturday, joined by some serious openers in Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese (LiveNation.com) … Cee Lo Green headlines the family-friendly Overtown Music and Arts Festival in Miami 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, joined by Keyshia Cole, Tito Puente Jr. and others (OvertownMusicArtsFestival.com) … Reggae troubadour Mishka brings his Roots Fidelity Tour, accompanied by a full band, DubBasse, to Wynwood Yard 8 p.m. Saturday (TheWynwoodYard.com).