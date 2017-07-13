Weekend preview: Free fish fry and French slapstick

This weekend brings the 10th anniversary of the Internationally World Famous Treasure Trove Fishing Tournament and organizers plan to celebrate, fittingly, by doing nothing out of the ordinary.
It’s not that they don’t recognize the symbolism of the anniversary, but making a big deal out of it, or doing anything that might look suspiciously like work, would be antithetical to the flip-floppy, Fort Lauderdale beach zen of the Trove.
Plus, in all its ragged imperfections, the event — basically a free public fish fry preceded by a free tournament to supply the fish — is pretty much perfect as is.
“Part of the coolness of the tournament is it’s never been any different,” said Phil Dunn, one of the beach raconteurs who created the event while sitting at the bar of the Treasure Trove. The rest of the brain trust (“that’s an exaggeration, there,” Dunn says) includes tavern owner Jeff Rudd, musician Catfish Hunter and buddy Clegg Durkin.
As in past years, the competition on Saturday is free to enter, and rules are virtually nonexistent: Fishing starts at 7 a.m., lines must be out at 3 p.m., and when the boats are all back (weigh-in ends at 5 p.m.) prizes are awarded in a range of categories (including juniors, women, and bar and restaurant folks).
Then, everyone (entrants, nonentrants and anyone who happens by) eats the fish grilled, blackened or fried by Trove staff while prizes are handed out. Live music will come from artists to be named.
What is new this year is the charity that will get the proceeds from the event, Tedy’s Team, a program started by New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi to raise funds for the American Stroke Association (Facebook.com/TedysTeam). Bruschi suffered a stroke in 2005 at age 31, just weeks after winning his third Super Bowl.
Dunn suffered a stroke of his own in 2014.
“It’s really a cool charity, probably the best stroke charity out there,” says Dunn, who estimates the tournament will send $2,000 to $3,000 to Tedy’s Team, mainly through the sale of T-shirts ($20, $25 for long-sleeve).
“One of the beautiful things about the tournament is nobody’s looking to make money off of it,” Dunn says.
If you are looking for a real South Florida experience, it’s hard to beat the scene at the Trove during weigh-in, with the scale hanging from the rafters outside the bar, where the sidewalk must be periodically hosed down to remove the fish blood. Then, there are the kids.
“Jeff [Rudd] always stresses that he wants to keep it kid-friendly, so there’s always a junior angler award,” Dunn says. “We always we end up with kids standing outside the bar weighing their fish in with big smiles on their faces. It’s great.”
The Internationally World Famous Treasure Trove is at 2933 SE Fifth St., on Fort Lauderdale beach. For more information, email trovefishing@gmail.com or call Dunn at 754-245-6062.
ALWAYS HAVE PARIS
Opening this weekend at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale and Cinema Paradiso in Hollywood, the comedy “Lost in Paris” has a plot involving a small-town Canadian librarian’s search for her missing 88-year-old aunt in Paris while dogged by an eccentric vagabond who won’t leave her alone. But its brilliance can be found in the intricately choreographed slapstick fun created by filmmakers (and stars) Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel in a style the New York Times described as “equal parts Jacques Tati, Jerry Lewis, Wes Anderson and ‘Wallace & Gromit.’ ” Gordon and Abel — “simply put, the two funniest clowns working in cinema today,” wrote Variety’s Peter Debruge — will take part in a live Skype discussion after the 2 p.m. Saturday screening at Cinema Paradiso Hollywood. Visit FLIFF.com.
WEEKEND BEERS
Get a jump on National Ice Cream Day (third Sunday in July) on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. when Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach hosts its own version of an ice-cream social, offering four heat-beating, ice cream-themed beers: Rocky Road Stout, Neopolitan Stout, Coffee Toffee Imperial Caramel Cream Ale and the pièce de résistance, Cookies and Cream Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. Thoughtfully, they have invited the Joe Snow ice cream truck selling things to pair with your beer, as well as Rolling Chefs food truck. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing. … Elsewhere, NOBO Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will serve brunch, courtesy of the Hummingbird Table, at noon Sunday (Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing) … Bark, Brews & Brunch returns to 26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach beginning at noon Sunday, with food from the Sinful Sandwich Co. food truck and adoptable puppies from Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida (Facebook.com/GKPetRescue). Donate $5 to Good Karma and get a wristband for $1 off draft beers (Facebook.com/26brewing) … Looking ahead, Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will celebrate its second anniversary with a blowout 6 p.m.-midnight July 21 (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing).
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
If the weather apps are to believed, this will be a fine weekend to cut loose outdoors with some music and beverages. Three recommendations: Country rake Sam Hunt will perform “Body Like a Back Road” and other hits at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach 7 p.m. Saturday, joined by some serious openers in Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese (LiveNation.com) … Cee Lo Green headlines the family-friendly Overtown Music and Arts Festival in Miami 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, joined by Keyshia Cole, Tito Puente Jr. and others (OvertownMusicArtsFestival.com) … Reggae troubadour Mishka brings his Roots Fidelity Tour, accompanied by a full band, DubBasse, to Wynwood Yard 8 p.m. Saturday (TheWynwoodYard.com).
TAKE THE REDEYE
The arty annual hipster hullabaloo known as Redeye returns to ArtServe in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, with a long list of local creatives taking part in the night of indie films, comedy, music and art-making. The 6-10 p.m. event starts, thankfully, with a warm-up at a 5 p.m. pre-party with plates from the Sidecar Kitchen food truck, $3 Shipyard products and tunes. I’m going to need it. Music is a strong suit of RedEye, and this year includes a range of leading locals such as Audio Crisis, the Takers and Leavers, Chaos Theory and Teri Catlin. Advance tickets cost $15 ($20 at the door), or $25 for two. Visit ArtServe.org.
HANG 20
The PawSUP & Surf Competition for your dog (and you), thrice postponed by wind and rain, will give it another try at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Dog Beach in Fort Lauderdale (just north of Sunrise Boulevard). Running until 2 p.m., PawSUP is a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence, which provides trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge. PawSUP requires no previous experience, with SUP boards and surfboards provided by the event’s co-host, BC Surf. Entry is $40 for each category, $60 for both. Register at CCI.org/PawSUP. For more information, email Journey925@gmail.com.
WEEKEND BACON
So I found myself in Deerfield Beach last Sunday morning (watching the fine young men of Broward Baseball Academy take home some tournament hardware) and between games stopped by First Watch in the Shoppes of Deerfield (3644 W. Hillsboro Blvd.). My son and I were first-timers, and there were lots of enticing things on the menu, including my Sunrise Granola Bowl (fantastic) and his large chocolate-chip pancakes (gone quickly). But we also treated ourselves to the Millionaire’s Bacon ($4.99), four sturdy strips of their signature hardwood-smoked bacon baked with brown sugar and black pepper, then dusted with cayenne and lightly drizzled with maple syrup, engaging all taste buds simultaneously. Highly recommended. Visit FirstWatch.com.
TAKE THE KIDS
Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale will celebrate its recent expansion and its second anniversary on Monday with a 6-10 p.m. party that offers free roller skating, trampoline park, ropes course, basketball courts and XD Dark Ride Theater, among other attractions. The event also will include $1 pizza slices, $1 soft drinks and $1.50 hot dogs. Visit XtremeActionPark.com.
YELLOW, BLUE, RED
If you are looking for a place to wear your Kiss Me, I’m Colombian T-shirt, MegaRumba is back on Saturday to celebrate Colombian Independence Day (July 20) with performances by Miami’s own Colombian rock-reggae-rap outfit, Locos por Juana, multi-ethnic Los Angeles pop-rap band Los 5, Marlow Rosado and Dallas rap duo Play-N-Skillz for MegaRumba at Mana Wynwood. Organizers are pitching the annual event, sponsored by iHeart’s Tu 94.9-FM, as a celebration of all cultures, with 11 hours of music scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Admission is free with an RSVP at Facebook.com/MegaRumbaMiami.
KRAMER ON SEINFELD
Nobody knows “Seinfeld” better than you, am I right? Well, even you may learn something from Kenny Kramer, who was Kramer long before the Cosmo Kramer character was a twinkle in the eye of “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David. At 8 p.m. Thursday (July 20), at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, Kramer (Kenny) will share the true stories of how his across-the-hall New York neighbor David took the minutiae of their lives and turned it into something memorable for the hit show about nothing. Tickets to “Kramer on Seinfeld” cost $25 and $35. Call 561-483-9036 or visit BocaBlackBox.com.
NEW MUSIC SERIES
St. Bart’s Café, the locals hang on Fort Lauderdale beach, has a new weekend acoustic music series (with food and drinks specials) called Live on 5. Unplugging for 4-7 p.m. performances this weekend are Flor Caserta on Friday, Flavio Sosa on Saturday and Chris Monteleone on Sunday. Visit Facebook.com/StBartsCafe.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Delray Beach-based Altered Roots and Treeswifts bring Americana acoustics to the Funky Buddha Lounge and Brewery in Boca Raton 9:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/AlteredRootsBand, Facebook.com/Treeswifts) … Miami garage-rock experimentalists Jacuzzi Boys are back from a summer tour of the West and Southwest, performing 8 p.m. Saturday at Miami’s Churchill’s Pub (Facebook.com/JacuzziBoys) … Lake Worth funkateers the People Upstairs are at the Butcher Shop in West Palm Beach 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/ThePeopleUpstairs) … Miami’s Jellyfish Brothers join Dead and Loving It, and Grumps at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach 10 p.m. Saturday (Soundcloud.com/jellyfish-brothers) … Female-fronted alt-rockers Yardij of Cooper City are on a bill with King Complex at Two& in downtown Fort Lauderdale 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/Yardij) … The 18 Wheelers roll out classic honky-tonk at Luna Star Café in North Miami 8 p.m. Saturday (LunaStarCafe.com) … Ordinary Boys channel Morrissey and the Smiths for Welcome to Goth Beach, a surfer-goth costume party at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. in Miami 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/LincolnsBeardBrewing) … The Ben Stocker Trio returns to LauderAle Brewery in Fort Lauderdale for the Kegz & Eggz Jazz Brunch 11 a.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/LauderAle). … Miami rock duo Ovrhol (guitarist Richard Rey and bassist Landy Jimenez) bring favorite cuts by Led Zeppelin and Foo Fighters to Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/Ovrhol) … Latin Grammy-winning Miami native Jorge Moreno plays the Poplife Social 6-10 p.m. Thursday (July 20) at Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM.org) … Matthew Sabatella will share sounds of America’s heritage 8 p.m. Thursday (July 20) at Luna Star Café (MatthewSabatella.com).