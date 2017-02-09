Weekend preview: Love, American style

When Stanley Kubrick released “Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” more than 50 years ago in the thick of the Cold War, the dark satire about a rogue American general ordering a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union was criticized as utterly implausible at best, Soviet propaganda at worst. But, of course, it was a comedy, a farce, a showcase for Peter Sellers (playing three roles).

“Do you recall what Clemenceau once said about war?” the crazed Gen. Ripper asks Sellers’ character, Mandrake. “He said war was too important to be left to the generals. When he said that, 50 years ago, he might have been right. But today, war is too important to be left to politicians. They have neither the time, the training, nor the inclination for strategic thought. I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.”

With the passage of time, 50 years, it’s easy to see how far out there “Dr. Strangelove” was. Utterly implausible. Coral Gables Art Cinema offers a Valentine’s Day Weekend screening of “Dr. Strangelove” at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, with a $7 ticket good for a free popcorn. Beer and wine are available for purchase. Info: GablesCinema.com.

GO TO BED

The Sleep-In Cinema will bring a series of Valentine’s Day-themed favorites to the striking Standard Spa on Miami Beach this weekend, where the watching will be done in freshly made beds sprinkled in rose petals, with candy, popcorn and cocktails at the ready. “But no funny business,” says Monica Brouwer, the New York-based director of experiential marketing at Casper, the mattress firm sponsoring the event and supplying the mattresses. Yes, she’s laughing as she says it. She did grow up in Miami, after all. The "playfully irreverent" lineup of films includes “Ten Things I Hate About You” (6 p.m.) and “Purple Rain” (9:30 p.m.) on Friday; “500 Days of Summer” (6 p.m.) and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (9:30 p.m.) on Saturday; and “Pretty in Pink” (6 p.m.) and “Top Gun” (9:30 p.m.) on Sunday. "They aren't the painfully obvious rom-coms," Brouwer says, calling "Pretty in Pink" "one of the best love affair of the '80s." Beds come in three options: two-person full beds ($50), three-person queen ($70) and four-person king ($90), with each reservation including water, candy and popcorn. Cocktails and light-dining options will be available for purchase. It’s $30 to add a person to the bed, and the pet-friendly event includes Casper’s new line of dog beds for $10. Info: SleepInStandard.SplashThat.com.

Beach volleyball's Swatch Major Series began Tuesday on Fort Lauderdale Beach with men's and women's qualification rounds.

PUPPY LOVE

Celebrate the nonjudgmental relationship we have with dogs at the Bowling for Dogs Fundraiser, supporting the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida Rescue, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Manor Lanes in Wilton Manors. A $25 donation gets you three games, shoes, and the knowledge you’re helping these helpless, discarded dogs. Info: Facebook.com/AbandonedDogsEverglades. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will host a yappy hour with volunteers from Bull Terrier Rescue of the Sunshine State. Donate $5 and get a wristband good for $1 off Funky Buddha drafts from 2 to 7 p.m. Info: FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com or BullTerrierFloridaRescue.org.

Monsieur Periné, from Colombia, will perform with Nu Deco Ensemble on Feb. 16 at the North Beach Bandshell.

A CLOVE AFFAIR

A mouthful of garlic on the weekend before Valentine’s Day? Uh, no. The sunny spirit of Michael Franti & Spearhead? Yes. The South Florida Garlic Fest runs Friday-Sunday at John Prince Park in Lake Worth. Franti goes on 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, $20. Info: Facebook/com/GarlicFestFL.

WEEKEND BEER

Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will reintroduce its cherry-chocolate quadrupel called Be Mine noon-8 p.m. Saturday, with draft pours and growler specials ($25 for a 32-ounce growler) while it lasts. If that doesn’t get her in the mood, you may have other problems. Info: Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks.

NO LOVE LOST

The proprietors at the Laser Wolf do not need to be loved, as they have made clear. Which makes them even more lovable. And now, they want you to know that “Your favorite jerks are turning 6 years old!” The anniversary party for the bar, hard by the railroad tracks in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso neighborhood, begins at the crack of 2 p.m. on Saturday and the lights should still be on 12 hours later. Along with Pin the Tail on the Donkey and other 6-year-old party games, there will be Marshal Zhukov cupcakes (whoa!), invasive-species tastings and music from Skrrt Rambis. Info: Facebook.com/TheLaserWolf.

LOVE QUEST

The Roots’ percussionist and producer Questlove will lay down the irresistible jams at the weekly Boombox party 11 p.m. Saturday at Basement Miami in the Miami Beach Edition hotel. DJ-producer Spinser Tracy also will do some soundscaping. Tickets: $25. Info: Facebook.com/BasementMiami.

