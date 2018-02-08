Weekend preview: 24 ways to reload your love gun

Ah, love — exciting and new, as Jack Jones once sang in the swinging intro to the gently naughty, nautical 1970s sitcom “The Love Boat.” But one of the themes of that show was that love can lose its luster, requiring a change of course, a sense of adventure. Here, in no particular order, are 17 places to sit by a fire, have a drink, work up a sweat, eat some chocolate or roll some sushi together.

1. Coincidence that Valentine’s Weekend includes a visit from KISS icon Paul Stanley? I think not. The singer and painter will show off his colorful work 6-9 p.m. Friday at Wentworth Gallery, 819 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Wentworth Gallery at Boca Town Center, 6000 Glades Road. His painting titled “Love Gun” might look great in the man cave. Visit WentworthGallery.com.

2. Snuggle up with some s’mores during the Lake Worth beach bonfire 6-10 p.m. Friday, with music from Rogue Therapy. Visit LakeWorth.org/events.

3. More laid-back fireside romance can be found at Sons & Daughters Farm & Winery in Lake Worth, which will host two indoor-outoor gatherings at the barn this weekend. Friday night will feature Miami alt-funk quartet the Remyz and bayou meals by Nancy's Cajun Cookin', while Saturday night will have folksinger Debloise Milledge and eats from Aurora's Mexican Kitchen. Admission is $5 at the gate. Leashed dogs free. Visit SD-Farm.com.

4. Any coincidence that frequent “Love Boat” passenger Charo is in South Florida this weekend for Pride Fort Lauderdale? No. She’s kitschy, she’s kooky, she’s cuchi cuchi and she’s still, strangely, beloved. Pride Fort Lauderdale is noon-8 p.m. Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Other entertainment will come from Grammy-winning singer Estelle, trans model and singer Laith Ashley (star of Oxygen’s “Strut”), DJ Tracy Young and DJ Power Infinity, to name a few. Visit PrideFortLauderdale.org.

5. Get in touch with your inner M&M (mine looks like Danny DeVito) when the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach explores “The Science of Chocolate,” featuring cocoa-oriented crafts, activities and workshops 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Yes, there will be a chocolate fountain. Museum admission costs $16.95, ages 3-12 $12.95, 60 and older $14.95. Visit SFScienceCenter.org.

6. Where there’s chocolate, there must be strawberries. The 17th annual Strawberry Festival returns to the West Palm Beach GreenMarket 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, with proceeds going to the Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation. Not to mention $5 strawberry shortcakes, while they last. Visit WPB.org/GreenMarket, Facebook.com/HPBCF.

7. Or chocolate and cherries. And beer. Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton is breaking out bottles of a cherry-chocolate quadrupel called Be Mine 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Visit Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks.

8. My wife, she likes the Reese’s. In any container. Pieces, cups, she doesn’t care. So how can it be wrong to get her a Valentine’s growler of Bangin' Banjo Brewing’s Chocolate Covered Peanut Porter? Feels thoughtful to me. The Pompano Beach brewery will have it on tap beginning 2 p.m. Friday. Visit Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing.

9. The Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival returns to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Fort Lauderdale through Sunday. A little ouzo, baklava and canoodling on the dance floor — see what happens. If all else fails, the Hustler store is right down the street. Visit FortLauderdaleGreekFestival.org.

10. It’s opening weekend at the Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, with a Swashbucklers & Sirens theme. As you may remember from your studying of Greek mythology, the Sirens were singing temptations who lured love-starved sailors to their doom on the rocky coast of their island. Who doesn’t love a good girl band? Visit Ren-Fest.com.

11. The aphrodisiacs on your plate may be good for your libido, but there are other reasons to take in the inaugural Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival this weekend at Mizner Park Amphitheater, including music from Oigo, Hard Luck Society, Nostaliah and the Lee Boys on Saturday, and Birdman’s Clam Bake, Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’Blues, Juke and the Spam Allstars on Sunday. Visit Facebook.com/BocaRaton.MiznerParkAmphi.

12. A similar theme applies at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live 4-10 p.m. Saturday during Fort Mardi Gras, where Shuck N’ Dive is flying in 1,000 pounds of crawfish and shucking fresh Louisiana oysters, while Crazy Fingers, Rockin Jake and Bobby Lee Rodgers lay down Fat City-inspired sounds. Admission is free. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net.