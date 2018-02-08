Weekend preview: 24 ways to reload your love gun

Ah, love — exciting and new, as Jack Jones once sang in the swinging intro to the gently naughty, nautical 1970s sitcom “The Love Boat.” But one of the themes of that show was that love can lose its luster, requiring a change of course, a sense of adventure. Here, in no particular order, are 17 places to sit by a fire, have a drink, work up a sweat, eat some chocolate or roll some sushi together.
1. Coincidence that Valentine’s Weekend includes a visit from KISS icon Paul Stanley? I think not. The singer and painter will show off his colorful work 6-9 p.m. Friday at Wentworth Gallery, 819 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Wentworth Gallery at Boca Town Center, 6000 Glades Road. His painting titled “Love Gun” might look great in the man cave. Visit WentworthGallery.com.
2. Snuggle up with some s’mores during the Lake Worth beach bonfire 6-10 p.m. Friday, with music from Rogue Therapy. Visit LakeWorth.org/events.
3. More laid-back fireside romance can be found at Sons & Daughters Farm & Winery in Lake Worth, which will host two indoor-outoor gatherings at the barn this weekend. Friday night will feature Miami alt-funk quartet the Remyz and bayou meals by Nancy's Cajun Cookin', while Saturday night will have folksinger Debloise Milledge and eats from Aurora's Mexican Kitchen. Admission is $5 at the gate. Leashed dogs free. Visit SD-Farm.com.
4. Any coincidence that frequent “Love Boat” passenger Charo is in South Florida this weekend for Pride Fort Lauderdale? No. She’s kitschy, she’s kooky, she’s cuchi cuchi and she’s still, strangely, beloved. Pride Fort Lauderdale is noon-8 p.m. Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Other entertainment will come from Grammy-winning singer Estelle, trans model and singer Laith Ashley (star of Oxygen’s “Strut”), DJ Tracy Young and DJ Power Infinity, to name a few. Visit PrideFortLauderdale.org.
5. Get in touch with your inner M&M (mine looks like Danny DeVito) when the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach explores “The Science of Chocolate,” featuring cocoa-oriented crafts, activities and workshops 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Yes, there will be a chocolate fountain. Museum admission costs $16.95, ages 3-12 $12.95, 60 and older $14.95. Visit SFScienceCenter.org.
6. Where there’s chocolate, there must be strawberries. The 17th annual Strawberry Festival returns to the West Palm Beach GreenMarket 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, with proceeds going to the Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation. Not to mention $5 strawberry shortcakes, while they last. Visit WPB.org/GreenMarket, Facebook.com/HPBCF.
7. Or chocolate and cherries. And beer. Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton is breaking out bottles of a cherry-chocolate quadrupel called Be Mine 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Visit Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks.
8. My wife, she likes the Reese’s. In any container. Pieces, cups, she doesn’t care. So how can it be wrong to get her a Valentine’s growler of Bangin' Banjo Brewing’s Chocolate Covered Peanut Porter? Feels thoughtful to me. The Pompano Beach brewery will have it on tap beginning 2 p.m. Friday. Visit Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing.
9. The Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival returns to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Fort Lauderdale through Sunday. A little ouzo, baklava and canoodling on the dance floor — see what happens. If all else fails, the Hustler store is right down the street. Visit FortLauderdaleGreekFestival.org.
10. It’s opening weekend at the Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, with a Swashbucklers & Sirens theme. As you may remember from your studying of Greek mythology, the Sirens were singing temptations who lured love-starved sailors to their doom on the rocky coast of their island. Who doesn’t love a good girl band? Visit Ren-Fest.com.
11. The aphrodisiacs on your plate may be good for your libido, but there are other reasons to take in the inaugural Boca Raton Seafood and Music Festival this weekend at Mizner Park Amphitheater, including music from Oigo, Hard Luck Society, Nostaliah and the Lee Boys on Saturday, and Birdman’s Clam Bake, Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’Blues, Juke and the Spam Allstars on Sunday. Visit Facebook.com/BocaRaton.MiznerParkAmphi.
12. A similar theme applies at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live 4-10 p.m. Saturday during Fort Mardi Gras, where Shuck N’ Dive is flying in 1,000 pounds of crawfish and shucking fresh Louisiana oysters, while Crazy Fingers, Rockin Jake and Bobby Lee Rodgers lay down Fat City-inspired sounds. Admission is free. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net.
13. Beginning Friday, several theaters around South Florida — including Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale, Cinema Paradiso Hollywood and O Cinema in Wynwood — will begin screening the 2018 Oscar-Nominated Short Films series, including animated shorts, live action and documentary. One documentary to seek out is “Edith + Eddie,” the story of two biracial newlyweds, ages 96 and 95, and the family feud their relationship inspires. Visit FLIFF.com, O-Cinema.org.
14. Of course there are many kinds of love. Motherly and fatherly love, for instance. Family Day on Aragon festivities in Coral Gables on Saturday feature readings of “Love” from Newbery Medal-winning author Matt de la Peña and New York Times best-selling illustrator Loren Long at Books and Books. Beginning at 10 a.m., the day includes a $5 screening of the animated romantic adventure “Shrek” at the Coral Gables Art Cinema at 11 a.m., followed by arts, crafts, puppets and music at the Coral Gables Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Visit BooksAndBooks.com.
15. Put on your good shoes for a Friday date night at Miami’s Arsht Center with Rufus Wainwright, the revered songwriter and singer who also happened to contribute music to the soundtrack of “Shrek” and the Oscar-winning love story “Brokeback Mountain.” Visit ArshtCenter.org.
16. Paul Thomas Anderson’s story of one young man's adventures in the porn industry, “Boogie Nights” has almost nothing to do with White House politics. But the 1997 cult-fave drama does have Mark Wahlberg as Dirk Diggler, Burt Reynolds as Jack Horner and a cast that goes on forever (from Julianne Moore and Heather Graham to William H. Macy, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Doe). Catch it 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coral Gables Art Gables Cinema. Visit GablesCinema.com.
17. Downtown Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue is always an energizing urban stroll. After dinner on Saturday, duck into the nearby Arts Garage (94 NE Second Ave.) and work up a sweat to the funky Latin jams of Miami’s Suenalo. Satisfaction guaranteed. Visit ArtsGarage.org.
18. You will not find a more engaging date-night scene — at once tranquil and invigorating — than at the North Beach Bandshell Friday-Sunday during the GroundUP Music Festival, which returns to Miami Beach after a triumphant debut in 2017. This year’s lineup includes Snarky Puppy, Bela Fleck at the Flecktones Trio, the Wood Brothers, saxophonist Joshua Redman, Grammy-winning jazz pianist Robert Glasper, Miami jazz singer Buika, guitarist Roosevelt Collier and a long list of other local and international musical adventurers. GroundUP tickets start at $85 per day, $225 for a three-day pass. Visit GroundUPMusicFestival.com.
19. The Anderson Bar in Miami hosts the eighth annual Hated for Loving gathering 10 p.m. Saturday, of course featuring the Miami Smiths and Morrissey tribute band Ordinary Boys. You will be able to drown your sorrows in plenty of drink specials. Visit Facebook.com/TheAndersonMiami.
20. When did sushi rolling become some kind of sexy … thing? Grille 401 in downtown Fort Lauderdale will host its Valentine's Sushi Rolling Class 5-7 p.m. Sunday. It includes free sake “throughout the event.” So there’s that. Tickets cost $45. Visit: Facebook.com/Grille401LasOlas.
21. You can find that last-minute gift at the Indie Craft Bazaar Art & Handmade Festival noon Sunday at Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale, where more than 60 artists, designers and makers will have one-of-a-kind items that will convince her you put some thought into it this year. There will be food and drinks. Admission: $5, 10 and younger free. Visit Facebook.com/IndieCraftBazaar.
22. Somehow, Jellybean’s music just feels right on Valentine’s Weekend. John “Jellybean” Benitez, the New York DJ-producer who helped Madonna get started, spins the 2 p.m. Sundays Are for Legends party at Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden in Fort Lauderdale. DJ Tony Touch also will make music, and there will be a sweet pop-up shop from Wynwood’s Mr. Kream. Visit Facebook.com/RhythmAndVineFTL.
23. There are some who think that making out to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” is like making out to “Schindler’s List.” I disagree. Paramount's touring “Laser Spectacular” will deliver Pink Floyd’s psychedelic masterpiece in concert-quality sound accompanied by cutting-edge lasers and high-definition video projections inside Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhhouse 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $24.50-$27. Visit ParkerPlayhouse.com.
24. I love baseball. And so I’ve had my heart broken. Many times. The Miami Marlins are holding their Fan Fest at Marlins Park on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Free admission, free parking, free hot dogs to the first 1,000 fans (insert your own joke), autograph sessions, alumni home run derby. It may feel a little like cruising by an old girlfriend’s house after getting dumped. Visit Marlins.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Mona Lisa Tribe opens for singer-songwriter Ethan Parker, sharing music from his new album, “Sailing to Beverly,” 7 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth Ave. Station in West Palm Beach (Facebook.com/MonaLisaTribe) … Altered Roots brings “rearranged” Americana to Dada in Delray Beach 10 p.m. Friday and LauderAle Brewery in Fort Lauderdale 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/AlteredRootsBand) … Guavatron will share new music 8 p.m. Friday at Voltaire in West Palm Beach on a bill with SoleMark and Southern Tier (Facebook.com/Guavatron) … Miami-based soca star Kevin Lyttle brings Caribbean soul to Reggae Runnins at Cash Only in Fort Lauderdale 9 p.m. Friday (KevinLyttleMusic.com) … Blues-rocker extraordinaire Joel DaSilva will take over 27 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale 9:30 p.m. Friday, and then try to make the Pats fans feel better at Boston's on the Beach in Delray Beach 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Facebook.com/JoelDaSilvaMusic) … The Aaron Lebos Reality is at C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Friday and the jazz brunch at LauderAle beginning at noon Sunday (Facebook.com/AaronLebosReality) … Boca Raton country singer and fiddle player Maggie Baugh leads the entertainment at the free Eats ’n’ Beats concert series at the Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday (MaggieBaugh.com) … Powerful Miami electro-rock duo The State Of is at Dada in Delray Beach 11 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheStateOfFanPage) … Jazz pianist Zach Bartholomew sits in with Vinyl Boulevard during brunch at the Setai on Miami Beach 11:30 a.m. Sunday, then leads the Zach Bartholomew Quartet 9 p.m. Monday at Lagniappe in Miami (ZBTrio.com).