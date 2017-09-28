Weekend preview: Super Mario, Eddie, Black Bart, cup of joe

It used to be that the only people you heard pining for a return to the way things “used to be” were old guys with their trousers pulled up too high. These days, it’s the old guys who seem to like things the way they are now, and millennials (and younger) wistful for a return to a bygone era of more, let’s say, civility.
Nostalgia is a currency of increasing value, which may explain the popularity of something like the 8-Bit Party on Saturday night at the Hub (826 NE Fourth Ave.) in Fort Lauderdale. Taking place 6 p.m. to midnight, the event is a celebration of the era of 8-bit video games, allowing the crowd to renew their relationship with Atari, Nintendo and early PlayStation games.
The party is part of Saturday’s MASS District Art Walk, which coincides and interacts with the art walk that night in FAT Village and Flagler Village. Visit Facebook.com/MASSDistrict or Facebook.com/TheHubFTL.
Speaking of villages, around the same time that Super Mario 64 debuted 20 years ago, the book “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us” was published by then first lady Hillary Clinton, a name that somehow already seems very far away. As you may have heard, Clinton has published another book, “What Happened” (Simon and Schuster), and will bring her tour to Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center on Tuesday, Oct. 3. A handful of tickets remain at $75-$165. Visit BrowardCenter.org.
There is nothing bringing you down today that can’t be cured by some old-school roller disco. From noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Faena Art will host the return of “Angeles Veloces Arcanos Fugaces,” a participatory, site-specific work that reimagines the glorious Faena Forum (3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) as a roller-disco rink. This second edition of the Sunday Sessions event will feature stimulating Miami performance-artist duo TM Sisters and DJ Paperwater. Admission is free, the way it used to be. Visit FaenaArt.org.
DOUBLE PLAY
Several South Florida theaters are poised to screen the documentary “Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two,” which follows the band (led by major Cubs fan Eddie Vedder) through its famed performances at Chicago’s Wrigley Field during the Cubs’ magical championship 2016. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the film will screen at the Silverspot Cinema in Coconut Creek (Silverspot.net), Cineopolis Coconut Grove (CineopolisUSA.com), the Landmark Merrick Park in Coral Gables (LandmarkTheatres.com) and the Regal South Beach (RegMovies.com). On Thursday (Oct. 5), there is a screening at O Cinema Wynwood (O-Cinema.org).
HEF LIVES
Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach on Thursday (Sept. 28) is releasing a hefeweizen called What the Hef?, the perfect way to honor the passing of cultural icon Hugh Hefner, which you were no doubt looking to do. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
WEEKEND MOVIE
In 1974, Mel Brooks grabbed racial stereotypes by the horns with the satire “Blazing Saddles,” a Western in which the John Wayne-style sheriff protecting the bumbling residents of a frontier town from evildoers is Black Bart, played with suave understatement by black actor Cleavon Little. A relentless parade of bad puns, non sequiturs and noisy bodily emissions, “Blazing Saddles” was co-written by Richard Pryor and co-stars esteemed comic actors Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn and Harvey Korman. The latest installment in Coral Gables Art Cinema’s After Hours film series, “Blazing Saddles” screens at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $8. Visit GablesCinema.com.
‘HELL’ AND BACK
Chef Robyn Almodovar, co-owner of Rumors Bar and Grill in Wilton Manors (and owner of the Palate Party food truck and catering company) returns to the Fox TV hit “Hell's Kitchen” at 8 p.m. Friday for the first all-star edition of the show. Beginning at 7 p.m., Rumors (2426 Wilton Drive) will host a watch party for the Season 17 premiere, with samples of dishes that Almodovar (also a Season 10 contestant) will make on the show. There will be raffles for prizes including Team Robyn T-shirts, Rumors gift cards and, the grand prize, a “Hell’s Kitchen” jacket signed by Almodovar (with proceeds going to Smart Ride). Visit Facebook.com/RumorsBarWM.
WEEKEND BEERS
The inaugural South Florida Marzen Brew-Off kicks off Oktoberfest at the Biergarten Boca Raton at noon Saturday, with live music, an all-you-can-eat pig roast and competitive brews from Copperpoint Brewing Co., Due South Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Gulf Stream Brewing Co., LauderAle, Peculiar Brewing Co., Prosperity Brewers, Tequesta Brewing Co., Wynwood Brewing Co. and others. Tickets: $20 (Facebook.com/BiergartenBoca) … At Due South Brewing, opening-weekend celebrations for Oktoberfest continue through Saturday, with specialty beers that include chocolate, coconut, pumpkin, cinnamon, cranberry and other flourishes. At 6 p.m. Saturday, they will tap a keg of Saigon Blonde, a simple blonde ale with cucumber, lime and jalapeno, which sounds pretty good right about now (DueSouthBrewing.com) … At the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach, Oktoberfest is each Friday-Sunday and includes live music, German sweets and liter-chug and liter-holding contests. There are no losers. (ButcherShopWPB.com).
COFFEE TALK
Looking ahead a little to allow you time to set up your designated driver, know that Fort Lauderdale’s Argyle Coffee Roasters, those curators of coffee and cool scenes in general, will host their second annual South Florida Coffee Festival 5-9 p.m. Oct. 7, an event that also will show off their new, 3,000-square-foot space at 729 NW First St. Joining in will be reps from that with-it entrepreneurial crowd you see around, including Oceana Roasters, Switchbox Coffee, Threefold Café, Box Coffee, Cold Brew Station, Coffee Hub Café, Native Brewing Co., Brown Bag Popcorn, Three Sons Brewing and others. In addition to coffee talk and sampling, there will be a cupping challenge and a latte art competition. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/ArgyleCoffee.
KERNEL OF TRUTH
Again, we mention this now to give you time to properly prepare … The annual KVJ 5K, benefiting Little Smiles, returns to the West Palm Beach waterfront on Thursday, Oct. 5, hosted as always by the zany crew of “The KVJ Show” (6-10 a.m. weekdays on WRMF, 97.9-FM). Each host is taking part and sponsoring a team. Kevin is clearly too serious to run with; Virginia is bringing the baby, so you’ll be stopping a lot to talk with fans; but Jason may be right up your alley. He once told the PalmBeacher magazine that, as a radio stunt, in an attempt to break the world record for most popcorn consumed in one sitting, he locked himself in a “popcorn coffin,” a Plexiglas box filled with popcorn. For four days, he ate nothing but popcorn, he said, until paramedics broke him out. The story may be apocryphal, but we like the way his mind works. Visit: KVJ5K.com.
GOTTA HAVE THAT FUNK
Tickets are on sale now for Soul Basel 2017, a Dec. 6-8 celebration at the Black Archives’ Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex in Miami that includes performances by comedian Rickey Smiley, the SOS Band and George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars, the Black Archives Honors awards ceremony and “Funky Turns 40: Black Character Revolution,” an exhibit of cartoons and animated images with African-American casts from the 1970s. Tickets cost $125-$350. Visit BAHLT.org.
GIVE TOM YOUR POT
Overtown Records is gathering donations for an initiative called Pots and Pans for Puerto Rico 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami, where the Puerto Rican Leadership Council has set up a collection hub. As Overtown Records president Tom Bowker says, “If it can boil water or make mofongo, our brothers and sisters in PR can use it. Viva Puerto Rico!” You also can donate via PayPal, money that Bowker will use to buy items at the Salvation Army and Goodwill. For information, visit Facebook.com/TomFly.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
33 Years and the Joe Cotton Band will play at Tim Finnegan’s in Delray Beach 6-10 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 28), a benefit concert to help raise money for Hurricane Irma relief in the Florida Keys (Facebook.com/33Yrs) … Randy Bernsen brings swirling guitar to LauderAle with Electric Kif 8 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/Randy.Bernsen) … Palo! gets funky with it at Ball & Chain in Miami 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/GoPalo) … Miami DJ Joe Maz spins Fort Lauderdale’s Rhythm & Vine 11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/JoeMazMusic) … Guitarist Roosevelt Collier plays the Grateful Dead, joined by Dead tribute band Unlimited Devotion, 9 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Yard in Miami and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton (Facebook.com/RooseveltCollier) … Uproot Hootenanny plays E.R. Bradley’s in West Palm Beach 6 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/UprootHootenanny) … The trippy rock of SpiderCherry will fill C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SpiderCherry) … Delray Beach’s Jukebox Joint Swingers bring bluesy swing to Voltaire (above Lost Weekend) in downtown West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (JukeJointSwingers.com) … Afrobeta delivers funky deliciousness at Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 5) (Facebook.com/NextDoorCI).