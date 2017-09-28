Weekend preview: Super Mario, Eddie, Black Bart, cup of joe

It used to be that the only people you heard pining for a return to the way things “used to be” were old guys with their trousers pulled up too high. These days, it’s the old guys who seem to like things the way they are now, and millennials (and younger) wistful for a return to a bygone era of more, let’s say, civility.

Nostalgia is a currency of increasing value, which may explain the popularity of something like the 8-Bit Party on Saturday night at the Hub (826 NE Fourth Ave.) in Fort Lauderdale. Taking place 6 p.m. to midnight, the event is a celebration of the era of 8-bit video games, allowing the crowd to renew their relationship with Atari, Nintendo and early PlayStation games.

The party is part of Saturday’s MASS District Art Walk, which coincides and interacts with the art walk that night in FAT Village and Flagler Village. Visit Facebook.com/MASSDistrict or Facebook.com/TheHubFTL.

Speaking of villages, around the same time that Super Mario 64 debuted 20 years ago, the book “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us” was published by then first lady Hillary Clinton, a name that somehow already seems very far away. As you may have heard, Clinton has published another book, “What Happened” (Simon and Schuster), and will bring her tour to Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center on Tuesday, Oct. 3. A handful of tickets remain at $75-$165. Visit BrowardCenter.org.

There is nothing bringing you down today that can’t be cured by some old-school roller disco. From noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Faena Art will host the return of “Angeles Veloces Arcanos Fugaces,” a participatory, site-specific work that reimagines the glorious Faena Forum (3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) as a roller-disco rink. This second edition of the Sunday Sessions event will feature stimulating Miami performance-artist duo TM Sisters and DJ Paperwater. Admission is free, the way it used to be. Visit FaenaArt.org.

Getty Images Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam played two shows last summer at the home of his beloved Chicago Cubs, chronicled in the documentary "Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two." Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam played two shows last summer at the home of his beloved Chicago Cubs, chronicled in the documentary "Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two." (Getty Images)

DOUBLE PLAY

Several South Florida theaters are poised to screen the documentary “Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two,” which follows the band (led by major Cubs fan Eddie Vedder) through its famed performances at Chicago’s Wrigley Field during the Cubs’ magical championship 2016. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the film will screen at the Silverspot Cinema in Coconut Creek (Silverspot.net), Cineopolis Coconut Grove (CineopolisUSA.com), the Landmark Merrick Park in Coral Gables (LandmarkTheatres.com) and the Regal South Beach (RegMovies.com). On Thursday (Oct. 5), there is a screening at O Cinema Wynwood (O-Cinema.org).

HEF LIVES

Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach on Thursday (Sept. 28) is releasing a hefeweizen called What the Hef?, the perfect way to honor the passing of cultural icon Hugh Hefner, which you were no doubt looking to do. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

WEEKEND MOVIE

In 1974, Mel Brooks grabbed racial stereotypes by the horns with the satire “Blazing Saddles,” a Western in which the John Wayne-style sheriff protecting the bumbling residents of a frontier town from evildoers is Black Bart, played with suave understatement by black actor Cleavon Little. A relentless parade of bad puns, non sequiturs and noisy bodily emissions, “Blazing Saddles” was co-written by Richard Pryor and co-stars esteemed comic actors Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn and Harvey Korman. The latest installment in Coral Gables Art Cinema’s After Hours film series, “Blazing Saddles” screens at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $8. Visit GablesCinema.com.

‘HELL’ AND BACK

Chef Robyn Almodovar, co-owner of Rumors Bar and Grill in Wilton Manors (and owner of the Palate Party food truck and catering company) returns to the Fox TV hit “Hell's Kitchen” at 8 p.m. Friday for the first all-star edition of the show. Beginning at 7 p.m., Rumors (2426 Wilton Drive) will host a watch party for the Season 17 premiere, with samples of dishes that Almodovar (also a Season 10 contestant) will make on the show. There will be raffles for prizes including Team Robyn T-shirts, Rumors gift cards and, the grand prize, a “Hell’s Kitchen” jacket signed by Almodovar (with proceeds going to Smart Ride). Visit Facebook.com/RumorsBarWM.

WEEKEND BEERS