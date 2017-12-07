Weekend preview: Take a walk on the Wilder side

There is an almost palpable warmth in the air at a hangout designed by Vanessa and David Cardaci, a spirit welcoming, honest, open, organic, uncomplicated and impossible to simulate.

It is there in the rolling garage doors they retained at one of their first ventures, the Whole Enchilada in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and under the twinkling tree in the Airstream-edged garden at their popular Rhythm and Vine lounge nearby, and inside the chummy storefront beer bar they just opened in Victoria Park, Growlers and Howlers.

But the most interesting forum for their particular brand of joie de vivre is at the Cardacis’ newest endeavor, the Wilder, an elegantly urbane tavern opening with quiet confidence on Monday, Dec. 11, a few doors west of the Foxy Brown restaurant on Broward Boulevard.

Aimed at the, uh, maturing downtown drinker who may feel somewhat estranged from the Tinder box at Rhythm and Vine, the Wilder is a dramatic set, with rich wood, brass and dark-velvet banquettes, lights low, drinks thoughtfully curated, courtesy of a cocktail maestro, Marko Tomovic, hired from the swank Faena Miami Beach.

You may not be sure you are still in Fort Lauderdale. With all due respect. Vanessa Cardaci does hope visitors think of it as “an escape.”

“When you step into the Wilder, it’s very warm, it’s very inviting, but at the same time it’s also very elevated and enticing,” she says. “It sort of makes you feel like you’re checking into your favorite boutique hotel.”

Other things to know about the Wilder: The main bar will have a DJ on some nights, but not a DJ! There are more than 100 parking spots in back, all free. Destined to be a destination is a large, lovely patio, hidden by foliage, with a tree as a centerpiece. The cocktails are a focus, but there will be Bud Light.

Cardaci says she and her husband settled on the name for the Wilder because it had an air of a refined inn in a large international city. Its literary allusion didn’t hurt, she says.

Many visitors will probably enter the Wilder through doors off the patio on the east side of the building, but it is the front door, with its gleaming brass plaque announcing “The Wilder,” that leads to one of its most inviting spots, the smaller bar seen through the large windows just a few feet from the hum of Broward Boulevard.

More than a comfortable spot to enjoy a quiet drink on one of a dozen or so stools, this front bar is an overture, an invitation to the casual passerby, to the neighborhood, to the town. Thornton Wilder would be proud.

The Wilder, located at 701 E. Broward Blvd., will be open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-3 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and 2-11 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit IntoTheWilder.com.

COULD GET UGLY

Christmas Party at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton 1-5 p.m. Saturday will include an ugly sweater contest, a sexy Santa contest and a $2 discount on bottles of their prized Father Christmas with a toy donation (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks) … The venerable Frog Lounge in Delray Beach will host its third annual Redneck Xmas Costume Contest Party 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, with a pig roast and cups of PBR everywhere you look (Facebook.com/TheFrogLounge) … The Bad Santa Bus Loop will return to downtown Fort Lauderdale 6-11 p.m. Dec. 15 to benefit a variety of local causes (Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation, the Jack & Jill Center and Covenant House Florida among them), with tickets on sale for $30 until 1 p.m. Dec. 15, $35 at the event (BusLoop.org) … The Ugly Holiday Sweater Pub Crawl in downtown West Palm Beach, a Toys for Tots benefit, is 2-8 p.m. Dec. 16, with tickets $25 until Saturday and $40 at the event (UglySweaterCrawlWPB.com).

SEASON’S GREETINGS

Lisa and Julian Siegel of the Riverside Market empire will celebrate Hanukkah Dec. 12-20 at Riverside Market Plantation with Havanakah: Concrete Beach Brewery’s Havana Lager and made-to-order latkes. At Riverside Market South on Dec. 19, the annual menorah lighting will include latkes and a selection of beers from Schmaltz Brewing Co. And on Dec. 20 at the original Riverside Market, the Christmahanakwanzika festivities, co-hosted by Cigar City and Oskar Blues, will include new holiday releases, latkes and a prize for that very ugly sweater of yours (Facebook.com/RiversideMarket).

MATZO BALLING

You don’t have to be Jewish to love the Matzo Ball, the annual Jewish singles parties taking place across the country on Dec. 24, including at three South Florida hot spots. The Delray Beach event will be at Il Bacio ($30); Fort Lauderdale’s party is at Vibe Las Olas ($30), and on Miami Beach the 9 p.m. gathering is at Story ($50, VIP $100). Visit MatzoBall.org.

SUN RUN FUN