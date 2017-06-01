Weekend preview: Strong women and a shot for teacher

It has been 75 years since Wonder Woman made her first appearance on a comic-book cover, at a time when role models for young women were more difficult to find than they are now. The character’s arrival on movie screens this weekend as the first superhero of the summer has been greeted with all manner of huffing and puffing by comic-book traditionalists, feminists and anti-feminists. Is she too super, too sexy, not super enough?
Director Patty Jenkins, also the writer-director of “Monster,” which won Charlize Theron an Oscar, told the Los Angeles Times: “I feel like the scrutiny to represent every possible thing about 50 percent of the population can be unfair. She can't do everything. She's doing her best. And her spirit is trying to teach that lesson.”
This weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will make way for “Wonder Woman” on the big 4K 3D IMAX screen. But on Saturday afternoon, the museum also will offer a meeting with the kind of real woman of wonder that Jenkins would appreciate.
From noon to 4 p.m., MODS will celebrate Women in Engineering, highlighted by 2 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. screenings of “Dream Big 3D: Engineering Our World,” a 42-minute “heartfelt story of human ingenuity” as illustrated by the world’s tallest buildings, underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities. The film, a partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers, is narrated by Oscar winner Jeff Bridges. It is sponsored locally by Stiles Corp.
On hand to meet you and, perhaps, your daughter, will be one of the dreamers featured in “Dream Big,” Menzer Pehliva, a geotechnical engineer specializing in earthquakes who was inspired to design more resilient communities following her experience as a girl in a 1999 earthquake in Turkey. Pehliva, who received a PhD from the University of Texas in 2013, was named one of the “2016 New Faces of Engineering” by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
As part of the screenings, the museum has partnered with local female engineers to offer a free Women in Engineering workshop at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for female students in grades 7-12. The workshop includes a screening of “Dream Big 3D” and an appearance by Pehlivan and local engineer Ashley Resta from the city of Sunrise
For more information on “Dream Big,” visit Facebook.com/MuseumOfDiscoveryAndScience.
On Thursday night (June 1), MODS and Florida Supercon are hosting a costume contest before the 7 and 9:55 p.m. IMAX screenings of “Wonder Woman” at the museum. Prizes (including tickets to next month’s Florida Supercon) will be awarded in at least 10 categories for men, women, kids and teams. For more information, hit the link to visit the IMAX theater Facebook page.
WONDER KIDS
Wonder Woman Day begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lauderdale Comics, where they will offer 15 percent off all Wonder Woman comics, graphic novels, toys and more, along with free copies (while supplies last) of the Wonder Woman Day edition of DC Superhero Girls and, for the first 50 kids, free card-stock tiara-and-bracelet sets. Visit Facebook.com/LauderdaleComics.
GIRL SOUNDS
Tickets go on sale Friday to see mercurial soul singer Lauryn Hill and rap king Nas at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheatre on Sept. 22, a show that includes comedian Hannibal Buress and Jamaican reggae singer Chronixx (LiveNation.com) … Miami alt-country singer Edan Archer is currently competing in Southwest Airlines’ Live at 35 contest to win an opening slot for a performance by the Fray at Red Rocks in Colorado (Southwest.fm/EdanArcher) … Leslie Cartaya and Palo! play the Backyard Bash at the Social Club at the Surfcomber on Miami Beach 4-10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/GoPalo) … Miami throb-rockers Holly Hunt (drummer Beatriz Monteavaro and guitarist Gavin Perry) play a free all-ages show with Crud at Sweat Records in Miami 7-10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/HollyHunt.Ltd, SweatRecordsMiami.com).
SPOOKY FUN
The art collective Girls’ Club on Saturday at ArtServe (1350 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will present Fort Lauderdale-based artist Jen Clay’s “Nearing,” an immersive, indoor-outdoor performance with large puppets, creature-like costumes, sculpture, stop-motion animation and a soundscape by collaborator Elise Anderson. The piece, inspired by mysterious creature sightings and phenomena (think West Virginia’s Moth Man and North Carolina’s ghostly Brown Mountain Lights) and the subculture of believers, alludes to adult themes of social anxiety and existential doubt with visuals influenced by the child-friendly imagery of “Sesame Street” and “Teletubbies.” The all-ages show will be performed at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free with an RSVP. Visit GirlsClubCollection.org.
COOL FOR TEACHER
ER Bradley’s, the smart Clematis Street tavern in downtown West Palm Beach, will throw its 25th annual Teacher’s Bash 4-10 p.m. Friday, a celebration of the end of the school year for Palm Beach County’s braver souls. Along with a complimentary buffet, schoolyard games, giveaways and drink specials, bring your Teacher's Planner for a free beer or a shot. Visit Facebook.com/ERBradleys.
WEEKEND BEERS
At noon Thursday (June 1), Copperpoint Brewing in Boynton Beach will open the tap on its seasonal kolsch called Key to Summer, made with Key lime and Florida orange-blossom honey (Facebook.com/CopperpointBrewingCo) … LauderAle hosts its third annual Home Brew Competition beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, with sampling for $10 (Facebook.com/LauderAle) … Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will host a 2 p.m. Saturday party to watch Juventus and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Finals, complete with a garage soccer tournament, with prizes for top finishers. Tournament entry fee is $10 and includes a pint (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Khoffner Brewery in Fort Lauderdale will celebrate the release of its Berliner Weisse called The Day Off at 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday with raffles, giveaways and food-truck food from Don Guiseppe’s pizza and Bea's Heavenly Wings (Facebook.com/khoffner.us).
DRINK YOUR DOUGHNUT
National Doughnut Day on Friday can only mean one thing: beer. Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach will celebrate by tapping a half barrel of its highly desired, special-occasion coffee-and-doughnut porter Calling All Cars beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Outside the Box food truck will be there, as will DOugh DOugh's Donuts, pushing those warm mini doughnuts that go great with … well, you know. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
WEEKEND CIDER
The Spillover in Coconut Grove will host its first In-Cider Festival 2-7 p.m. Saturday with selections of cider and mead from top producers such as Accomplice Ciderworks, Broski Brothers Cider, Garagiste, Green Bench, Original Sin and Rekorderlig. Live music, raffles and special releases are part of the afternoon. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/SpilloverMiami.
HUNTING SEASON
Those socially energetic do-gooders at PetSet will bring back their annual PetSet Scavenger Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at O Lounge in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Tickets to take part in the fundraiser for the Humane Society of Broward County cost $25, $15 for PetSet members (buy an annual membership for $50 and the fee is waived). Of course, your ticket comes with a complimentary beverage. Info: Facebook.com/BrowardHumane.
MAJOR LASER SHOWS
The Frost Science Museum (the new $305-million version in downtown Miami’s Museum Park) begins its Friday-night laser shows, this weekend with the family-friendly Symphony of the Stars at 7 p.m., followed by shows devoted to the music of the Beatles (8 p.m.), Lady Gaga (9 p.m.), Jimi Hendrix (10 p.m.), Led Zeppelin (11 p.m.) and Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at midnight. Visit FrostScience.org/firstfridays.
TAKE THE KIDS
You can meet the famed South Florida wildlife artist and oceanographer himself during the free Guy Harvey Family Fun Day on Sunday at the Guy Harvey outpost in Davie (10408 W. State Road 84). The events will run from noon to 2 p.m. and include an interactive Everglades-themed animal show, a demonstration of the Nova Southeastern University shark-tracking system, free refreshments, raffles and a KISS Country live remote. Harvey will greet fans and sign items, with all proceeds from Guy Harvey merchandise sales benefiting the not-for-profit Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. Visit Facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Spam Allstars play Wynwood Yard 9 p.m. Friday (SpamAllstars.com, TheWynwoodYard.com) … The Funkabilly Playboys’ bring swampified soul to Fort Lauderdale beach’s Friday Night Soundwaves series 6-9 p.m. (FridayNightSoundwaves.com) … Ribbonheads offer alt-’90s covers at the Dubliner in Boca Raton 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/RibbonheadsBand) … Indie-folk band 33 Years plays Igot's Martiki Bar in Lake Worth 9:30 p.m. Friday and Alligator Alley in Oakland Park 8 p.m. Saturday (33Years.com) … Tito Puente Jr. is at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday (ArtsGarage.org) … Rock trio Captain Pigg plays Local Café 44 in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/CaptainPigg) … Graham Wood Drout and Iko-Iko are at Kelly Brothers Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/Graham.Drout) … The Latin Jazz All-Stars play the JM Lexus Sunday Jazz Brunch on Fort Lauderdale’s New River 11 a.m. Sunday (GoRiverwalk.com) … Uproot Hootenanny is at the Field Irish Pub & Eatery in Fort Lauderdale 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/UprootHootenanny).