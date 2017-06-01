Weekend preview: Strong women and a shot for teacher

It has been 75 years since Wonder Woman made her first appearance on a comic-book cover, at a time when role models for young women were more difficult to find than they are now. The character’s arrival on movie screens this weekend as the first superhero of the summer has been greeted with all manner of huffing and puffing by comic-book traditionalists, feminists and anti-feminists. Is she too super, too sexy, not super enough?

Director Patty Jenkins, also the writer-director of “Monster,” which won Charlize Theron an Oscar, told the Los Angeles Times: “I feel like the scrutiny to represent every possible thing about 50 percent of the population can be unfair. She can't do everything. She's doing her best. And her spirit is trying to teach that lesson.”

This weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will make way for “Wonder Woman” on the big 4K 3D IMAX screen. But on Saturday afternoon, the museum also will offer a meeting with the kind of real woman of wonder that Jenkins would appreciate.

From noon to 4 p.m., MODS will celebrate Women in Engineering, highlighted by 2 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. screenings of “Dream Big 3D: Engineering Our World,” a 42-minute “heartfelt story of human ingenuity” as illustrated by the world’s tallest buildings, underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities. The film, a partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers, is narrated by Oscar winner Jeff Bridges. It is sponsored locally by Stiles Corp.

On hand to meet you and, perhaps, your daughter, will be one of the dreamers featured in “Dream Big,” Menzer Pehliva, a geotechnical engineer specializing in earthquakes who was inspired to design more resilient communities following her experience as a girl in a 1999 earthquake in Turkey. Pehliva, who received a PhD from the University of Texas in 2013, was named one of the “2016 New Faces of Engineering” by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

As part of the screenings, the museum has partnered with local female engineers to offer a free Women in Engineering workshop at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for female students in grades 7-12. The workshop includes a screening of “Dream Big 3D” and an appearance by Pehlivan and local engineer Ashley Resta from the city of Sunrise

For more information on “Dream Big,” visit Facebook.com/MuseumOfDiscoveryAndScience.

On Thursday night (June 1), MODS and Florida Supercon are hosting a costume contest before the 7 and 9:55 p.m. IMAX screenings of “Wonder Woman” at the museum. Prizes (including tickets to next month’s Florida Supercon) will be awarded in at least 10 categories for men, women, kids and teams. For more information, hit the link to visit the IMAX theater Facebook page.

WONDER KIDS

Wonder Woman Day begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lauderdale Comics, where they will offer 15 percent off all Wonder Woman comics, graphic novels, toys and more, along with free copies (while supplies last) of the Wonder Woman Day edition of DC Superhero Girls and, for the first 50 kids, free card-stock tiara-and-bracelet sets. Visit Facebook.com/LauderdaleComics.

GIRL SOUNDS

Tickets go on sale Friday to see mercurial soul singer Lauryn Hill and rap king Nas at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheatre on Sept. 22, a show that includes comedian Hannibal Buress and Jamaican reggae singer Chronixx (LiveNation.com) … Miami alt-country singer Edan Archer is currently competing in Southwest Airlines’ Live at 35 contest to win an opening slot for a performance by the Fray at Red Rocks in Colorado (Southwest.fm/EdanArcher) … Leslie Cartaya and Palo! play the Backyard Bash at the Social Club at the Surfcomber on Miami Beach 4-10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/GoPalo) … Miami throb-rockers Holly Hunt (drummer Beatriz Monteavaro and guitarist Gavin Perry) play a free all-ages show with Crud at Sweat Records in Miami 7-10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/HollyHunt.Ltd, SweatRecordsMiami.com).

SPOOKY FUN

The art collective Girls’ Club on Saturday at ArtServe (1350 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will present Fort Lauderdale-based artist Jen Clay’s “Nearing,” an immersive, indoor-outdoor performance with large puppets, creature-like costumes, sculpture, stop-motion animation and a soundscape by collaborator Elise Anderson. The piece, inspired by mysterious creature sightings and phenomena (think West Virginia’s Moth Man and North Carolina’s ghostly Brown Mountain Lights) and the subculture of believers, alludes to adult themes of social anxiety and existential doubt with visuals influenced by the child-friendly imagery of “Sesame Street” and “Teletubbies.” The all-ages show will be performed at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free with an RSVP. Visit GirlsClubCollection.org.

COOL FOR TEACHER

ER Bradley’s, the smart Clematis Street tavern in downtown West Palm Beach, will throw its 25th annual Teacher’s Bash 4-10 p.m. Friday, a celebration of the end of the school year for Palm Beach County’s braver souls. Along with a complimentary buffet, schoolyard games, giveaways and drink specials, bring your Teacher's Planner for a free beer or a shot. Visit Facebook.com/ERBradleys.