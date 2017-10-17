GroundUP Music Festival 2018: Snarky Puppy, Bela Fleck, Nerve, Knower

Snarky Puppy, the Wood Brothers, Bela Fleck, Joshua Redman and Eliades Ochoa of “Buena Vista Social Club” fame are among the performers announced Tuesday for GroundUP Music Festival 2018 at the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach Feb. 9-11.

General-admission tickets start at $85 (plus fees) per day or $225 for a three-day pass at GroundUPMusicFestival.com. Various levels of VIP admission, including artist meet-and-greets also are available.

The festival was instantly one of South Florida’s most rewarding music gatherings when it debuted in 2017, drawing an admirably diverse crowd (in age and ethnic demographics) to hear music from Grammy winners Snarky Puppy, rock icon David Crosby, John Medeski’s Mad Skillet, Esperanza Spalding, Jacob Collier and Chris Thile, as well as locals including Emily Estefan, Aaron Lebos Reality and the Electric Kif.

Once again, GroundUP will offer an impressively varied lineup of modern musical explorers in a beautiful oceanfront setting at the North Beach Bandshell’s intimate amphitheater and adjacent stages in Palm Grove Park.

Snarky Puppy's Michael League says he is trying to create "the most ideal experience for both artist and audience" at the GroundUP Music Festival.

A production of Snarky Puppy’s GroundUP Music label, with help from local scene shapers at the Rhythm Foundation, the 2018 festival will see the headliners joined by Grammy-winning jazz pianist Robert Glasper, singer-guitarist and artist-at-large Lionel Loueke, Swiss EDM percussionist JoJo Mayer and Nerve, and indie-electronica duo Knower. Bela Fleck will perform with the Flecktones Trio, which features Flecktones Victor Wooten and Future Man.

Snarky Puppy will perform all three nights and there again will be late-night sets at the nearby Deauville Hotel.

Other performances will come from Miami jazz singer Buika, local guitarist Roosevelt Collier, Beat Music drummer Mark Guiliana, percussion-heavy electro duo Paris Monster, global jazz group Under One Sun, djembe drummer Weedie Braimah and the Hands of Time, Venezuela’s C4 Trio, the Harold López-Nussa Trio, Charlie Hunter and Silvana Estrada, Banda Magda, Becca Stevens, FORQ, Breastfist, Sirintip and Alina Engibaryan.

GroundUP 2017 attracted visitors from 37 states and 34 countries, according to organizers (hit the link for video from GroundUP Music Festival 2017). Again this year, the festival atmosphere will be enhanced by the decision to limit ticket sales to about 1,500 per day.

“Our focus is not to expand, but to build the most ideal experience for both artist and audience while continuing even farther down the road of musical diversity in our programming,” said Snarky Puppy bandleader and GroundUP Music founder Michael League in a statement that accompanied the lineup announcement.

For more information, visit GroundUPMusic.com.

South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art.

