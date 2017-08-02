Before Guns N' Roses ruled the jungle

The summer of 1987 was a pivotal period for Guns N’ Roses, a then-unknown band from Los Angeles with a dangerous reputation for alcohol-and-drug-fueled chaos. On July 21, the band released its first album, “Appetite for Destruction,” and three weeks later began its first headlining tour.

But one of the most popular bands of the rock ’n’ roll era easily could have been consigned to the dustbin of hair-metal history had it not been for the video shot during that period 30 years ago, on Aug. 1, for the song “Welcome to the Jungle.”

It was a video that Tom Zutaut, the former Geffen Records executive who signed Guns N' Roses in 1986, says held “the entire fate of rock ’n’ roll.”

Hyperbole aside, it is interesting today to rediscover the prescient durability of the imagery in the video for “Welcome to the Jungle,” which draws from classic films such as “Midnight Cowboy” and “A Clockwork Orange" to tell the story of a kid (played by GNR singer Axl Rose) just off the bus in L.A. being consumed by a culture poisoned by sex, drugs and authoritarian violence. Those scenes, with the Indiana-born Rose introduced alighting from the bus in a baseball cap with a stick of straw dangling from his lips, contrast with accompanying footage of the snake-hipped singer onstage with GNR spitting the angry lyrics of “Welcome to the Jungle.” (Hit the link to watch the “Welcome to the Jungle” video.)

AFP / Getty Images Axl Rose and Slash, shown during a June performance in Stockholm, Sweden, will lead Guns N' Roses on Aug. 8 at Marlins Park in Miami. Axl Rose and Slash, shown during a June performance in Stockholm, Sweden, will lead Guns N' Roses on Aug. 8 at Marlins Park in Miami. (AFP / Getty Images)

As Zutaut points out in an interview with the Final Mix podcast, Guns N’ Roses was a polarizing band. Unlike his other discovery, the lipsticked party boys of Mötley Crüe, GNR forced Geffen employees to hide in their offices when they visited.

“Guns N’ Roses scared people,” Zutaut says of the band performing Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Marlins Park in Miami.

Of course, those were people who had heard of the band. When the video for “Welcome to the Jungle” was complete in the fall of 1987, GNR was still largely unknown outside of the L.A. rock scene, and the pop-culture arbiters at MTV had banned its music. Sales of “Appetite for Destruction” were mired in mediocrity at about 200,000, and Geffen executives were telling Zutaut to start focusing on other projects.

Convinced that he held a special bottle of rock ’n’ roll lightning, Zutaut made a personal appeal to powerful label owner David Geffen to call in a favor to get the ban lifted at MTV, where executives were concerned that GNR’s brash brand of rock ’n’ roll would rankle conservative owners of cable-television systems around the country .

Geffen’s appeal worked, to a point: MTV agreed to a one-time-only broadcast of the “Welcome to the Jungle” video at 4 a.m. on a Monday (1 a.m. in Los Angeles), when the network thought no one would see it. The pre-digital, word-of-mouth reaction was immediate.

“MTV’s swtchboard blew up and caught on fire, literally,” Zutaut says. “The response was so overwhelming that it changed MTV’s opinion. People were literally watching MTV, waiting for this video. People were having parties just to watch it. It changed the course of history.”

Sales of “Appetite for Destruction,” which included hits such as “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” went from 200,000 to 1 million in about 10 days, he says. It is now one of the best-selling albums of all time at more than 30 million copies. At the MTV Video Music Awards the next year, Guns N’ Roses won the Best New Artist award for “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Guns N’ Roses will perform 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, in Miami. Sturgill Simpson is the opening act. Tickets cost $35-$340. Call 800-745-3000 or go to Ticketmaster.com.

