The Hurricane Irma playlist: 'Better Place' to 'Bright Side'

Hurricane Irma may require music to distract you. Setting aside the obvious (the Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane”), here are a few mood-alerting songs — defiant, soothing, sexy — to consider adding to your playlist:

“Card Sound Dream,” Shark Valley Sisters: “I don’t even care if there’s a storm that’s coming ’round / I’ll ride it like Poseidon’s drunken twin” Rob Elba sings on the song SVS recorded a couple of weeks ago and posted at SharkValleySisters.Bandcamp.com. All proceeds from “Card Sound Dream,” which honors the carefree existence to be found “adrift but free” in the Florida Keys, go to help furry Hurricane Harvey victims via the Houston Humane Society. Karma, man. It’ll all come back to us later.

“Call It Dreaming,” Iron & Wine: This gentle acoustic track from onetime Miami film instructor Sam Beam’s first album of new material in four years, “Beast Epic,” opens: “Say it's here where our pieces fall in place / Any rain softly kisses us on the face.” Pucker up, Irma. Iron & Wine’s fall tour hits Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room Nov. 6 (IronAndWine.com).

"Call It Dreaming" from the new album "Beast Epic" by Iron & Wine, on his way to Fort Lauderdale in November. "Call It Dreaming" from the new album "Beast Epic" by Iron & Wine, on his way to Fort Lauderdale in November. See more videos

“Summer Wind,” Frank Sinatra: With wistful lyrics from the great Johnny Mercer, this is the Chairman at his finest, mooning over some dame (but not just any dame) and his “fickle friend,” in 1965, when Sinatra was a regular at the Fontainebleau’s La Ronde Room. If you need a movie this weekend, check out the sadly underrated Mickey Rourke film “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” which includes Sinatra’s “Summer Wind.”

“Shake,” Joel DaSilva: This cut from DaSilva’s new album is all sexy, backroom, crushed-velvet blues — a perfect comeback when Irma has the walls shaking in the dark of night. The Fort Lauderdale resident’s release party for the album “Everywhere From Here” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach. Should that show be canceled, you can catch Joel DaSilva and the Midnight Howl 7-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at CityPlace in West Palm Beach (Facebook.com/JoelDaSilvaMusic).

“Better Place,” MayDay!: A single from the Miami rap trio’s new album “Search Party” (due for release Friday, Sept. 9), the old-soul roll of “Better Place” opens soothingly: “It's all right, it's all right / It's OK, it's OK / It's all good, it's all love / I think we're in a better place, yeah.” I feel less stressed already (StrangeMusicInc.net).

“Hurricane,” Bob Dylan: Dylan organized a benefit concert for famously imprisoned boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, the subject of his popular protest song, at Houston’s Astrodome in 1976, a show that included Stevie Wonder, Carlos Santana, Stephen Stills, Ringo Starr, Dr. John and others. Rolling Stone magazine reported the Night of the Hurricane concert drew 40,000 people, many of whom did not know who Carter was, instead assuming it was a fundraiser for storm victims.

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” Eric Idle: One of the more memorable moments of Green Day’s concert Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre came when the audience joined in as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sang the crucifixion ditty from Monty Python’s film “The Life of Brian.” Armstrong was urging people to whistle past the wreckage of the Trump presidency, but it works for Irma, too.

