DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus lead lineup at iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend

DJ Khaled, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony and Noah Cyrus are just a few of the performers down to entertain during iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend June 9-10 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
Tickets will be in short supply, available in contests sponsored by iHeart Radio stations or by planning a staycation at the resort.
A two-night iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend package for accommodations on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, will start at $499 per night and include two passes to see the performances and related festivities, and breakfast for two each morning. You can extend the deal through Sunday night for an additional $199. Packages can be purchased at Fontainebleau.com/iHeart.
Along with the music, the weekend will include beach games and activities including a celebrity beach volleyball tournament featuring music performers, athletes, DJs and others. More acts are expected to be named to the lineup.
A national promotion of the event on many iHeartMedia radio stations and social-media sites will begin Monday, May 15, offering a chance to win ticket packages for iHeartSummer ‘17 Weekend. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com.
The event is part of what likely will be a busy summer for DJ Khaled, whose 10th studio album, “Grateful,” is said to be imminent. The Miami-based producer and performer also will be the headliner for Impact17, a night dedicated to music, fashion, art and technology June 29 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami. For tickets and information, visit ImpactMIA17.com.