Y-100's Jingle Ball 2017 lineup led by Camila Cabello, Liam Payne

Miami pop singer Camila Cabello and One Direction star Liam Payne have been named two of the headliners for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017, a 12-concert nationwide tour that concludes Dec. 17 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The full lineup is scheduled to be announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, with tickets on sale beginning at noon Monday, Oct. 16, at iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Cabello’s return to the BB&T Center may bring back some awkward memories. It was after her performance in the arena at the Y-100 Jingle Ball 2016 that Cabello made news that rocked pop music with the announcement that she was leaving her old group, Fifth Harmony.

The 20-year-old, Cuban-born Cabello has moved on, last month releasing her first solo album, “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.” The album includes the Top 40 singles “OMG” (featuring Quavo) and “Havana,” with Young Thug.

Diplo, the Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Nicky Jam, Alessia Cara, Charlie Puth, Tove Lo, Lukas Graham and Hailee Steinfeld performed at the Y100 Jingle Ball 2016, which took place Dec. 18 at at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Other major hits in 2017 for Cabello include “Crying in the Club” and the Major Lazer collaboration “Know No Better” (with Travis Scott and Quavo), which followed her Machine Gun Kelly duet “Bad Things,” the Pitbull-J. Balvin song “Hey Ma” and Shawn Mendes’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

This week, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced he would release a fundraising single he described as a “love letter to Puerto Rico,” featuring a long list of guest stars that includes Cabello. Others performing on the song include Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Gloria Estefan, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and John Leguizamo.

Payne is the latest member of One Direction to spin off a successful solo career. His 2017 has included the hit Zedd collaboration “Get Low” and “Strip That Down,” with the ubiquitous Quavo.

For more information, visit Y100.iHeart.com and TheBBTCenter.com.

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. CAPTION The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes. The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com