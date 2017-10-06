Y-100's Jingle Ball 2017 lineup led by Camila Cabello, Liam Payne

Miami pop singer Camila Cabello and One Direction star Liam Payne have been named two of the headliners for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017, a 12-concert nationwide tour that concludes Dec. 17 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
The full lineup is scheduled to be announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, with tickets on sale beginning at noon Monday, Oct. 16, at iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.
Cabello’s return to the BB&T Center may bring back some awkward memories. It was after her performance in the arena at the Y-100 Jingle Ball 2016 that Cabello made news that rocked pop music with the announcement that she was leaving her old group, Fifth Harmony.
The 20-year-old, Cuban-born Cabello has moved on, last month releasing her first solo album, “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.” The album includes the Top 40 singles “OMG” (featuring Quavo) and “Havana,” with Young Thug.
Other major hits in 2017 for Cabello include “Crying in the Club” and the Major Lazer collaboration “Know No Better” (with Travis Scott and Quavo), which followed her Machine Gun Kelly duet “Bad Things,” the Pitbull-J. Balvin song “Hey Ma” and Shawn Mendes’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”
This week, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced he would release a fundraising single he described as a “love letter to Puerto Rico,” featuring a long list of guest stars that includes Cabello. Others performing on the song include Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Gloria Estefan, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and John Leguizamo.
Payne is the latest member of One Direction to spin off a successful solo career. His 2017 has included the hit Zedd collaboration “Get Low” and “Strip That Down,” with the ubiquitous Quavo.
For more information, visit Y100.iHeart.com and TheBBTCenter.com.