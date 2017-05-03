Janet Jackson to play BB&T Center (and she means it)

Finally, probably, maybe, we think, Janet Jackson will be performing in South Florida. Last heard from as she was twice postponing a 2016 BB&T Center performance on her mysteriously fragile Unbreakable World Tour, the pop star has set a Dec. 11 stop in Sunrise on her new State of the World Tour.
Tickets will cost $35-$125.25 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at all Ticketermaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A variety of fan-club presales and VIP packages begin rolling out 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Despite the new name, Jackson is treating the show as a “rescheduled” date for the original March 9, 2016, concert at the BB&T Center on the Unbreakable itinerary. Tickets for that show will be honored on Dec. 11.
Citing a medical issue that required surgery, Jackson postponed the March 2016 show until August, then called off her North American dates altogether, saying she and husband Wissam Al Mana were trying to start a family. The 50-year-old Jackson had her baby, Eissa Al Mana, in January.
In a video posted at JanetJackson.com, the singer thanked fans for their patience and joked about the toll of her pregnancy.
"Hey, you guys, it's me, Jan, just in case you don't recognize me since I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," she said. "But I thank God for him, he's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."
Jackson also confirmed that she and Al Mana have separated.
When she did perform on the Unbreakable World Tour, the reviews were enthusiastic. At the Vancouver tour opener (back in 2015), the New York Times’ Jon Pareles found that Jackson, her voice filled with “raw urgency,” could still entertain with “the quick head turns, the canted legs, the precise hip twitches” of her heyday.