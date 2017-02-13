Jason Isbell bringing new music to Miami Beach

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will perform July 21 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, bringing with him the literate explorations of emotional terrain scarred by war, alcoholism, spirituality, love and death that have made him a revered roots-rock poet and a Grammy winner.

Tickets will cost $40.50-$52.50 and go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Fillmore box office (1700 Washington Ave.), LiveNation.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Presales via Spotify and Live Nation begin 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The former Drive-By Truckers guitarist has had a busy 36 months since his 2014 breakout solo album, “Southeastern,” a deeply personal settling of accounts after years of alcohol abuse. The collection won the Album of the Year award at the Americana Music Awards, and Isbell was named Artist of the Year.

His most recent release, 2015’s critically praised “Something More Than Free,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, and the album and the song “24 Frames” won Grammy Awards handed out last year in the categories for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song.

Isbell has teased the follow-up album recently completed with his band, the 400 Unit, in a short video on his website, JasonIsbell.com. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he confirmed that the rock edge heard on the video will guide the album.

"Lyrics and melody are still the driving force behind what we're doing," Isbell said. "But this time around, there's more of a rock ’n’ roll influence. You might shed some tears, but for once there's a chance you might also dance a little."

For more information, visit FillmoreMB.com.

