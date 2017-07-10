Ticket alert: Jay Z at AmericanAirlines Arena

Jay Z will perform at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Nov. 12 as part of an arena tour supporting his new album, “4:44.”
With prices starting at a reasonable $35, tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets are available now through a Tidal presale.
Jay Z’s 13th studio album, “4:44” has generated a wave of positive reviews for a bracing 10-track confessional that helps the 47-year-old rapper “reclaim his greatness,” in the words of Spin magazine. A Vibe reviewer found an artist that “has laid out his demons on ‘4:44,’ a diary of tingling proportions that reminds never to idolize your heroes.”
The 31-city tour, which starts in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 27 and ends Dec. 21 in Los Angeles, also includes a stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Nov. 11. In the event there’s a sell-out in Miami, Nov. 13 is open on Jay Z’s schedule. Just saying.
For more information, visit AAArena.com, Facebook.com/JayZ and Tidal.com.