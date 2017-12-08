John Mayer, Dead and Company rescheduled for Feb. 26 at BB&T Center

Dead and Company will perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Feb. 26, a makeup date for their Friday, Dec. 8, concert postponed this week by guitarist John Mayer’s appendectomy surgery.

Tickets for Friday’s show will be honored at the 2018 concert. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Mayer, the kid of the group at age 40, underwent surgery on Tuesday, and a publicist told the Associated Press he is recovering "in good spirits."

On Wednesday, Mayer tweeted: “Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly.”

Also postponed were shows this week in New Orleans and Orlando, which have been rescheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 27, respectively.

The BB&T Center concert was to have been the tour-closing performance for Dead and Company, founded in 2015 by Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart.

“Potent enough to enrapture the faithful and convert the skeptical” (Boston Globe), the band also includes former Allman Brothers Band member Oteil Burbridge on bass, Jeff Chimenti on keyboards and Mayer playing the Jerry Garcia role.

The show, a sell-out in a two-night stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden, has offered set lists that vary wildly from city to city, with signature songs such as “Uncle John's Band,” “Casey Jones,” “Touch of Grey” and “Franklin’s Tower” intertwined with the less obvious “Easy Wind,” “West L.A. Fadeaway” and “Saint of Circumstance.”

For more information, go to TheBBTCenter.com and DeadAndCompany.com.

