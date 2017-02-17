Ticket alert: John Mellencamp in Boca Raton

Roots-rock icon John Mellencamp will bring his summer Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour to Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on June 25, joined by 13-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris and recent collaborator Carlene Carter.

Tickets will cost $55-$125 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at AEGLive.com. A series of presales begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. For more information, visit Mellencamp.com.

Mellencamp will arrive in another period of ambitious productivity, with the album “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies” set to premiere April 21. The release, which features June Carter Cash’s daughter Carlene, is the 23rd album in Mellencamp’s 35-year career.

The Farm Aid co-founder also wrote the title song for “The Yellow Birds,” an upcoming film set in the Iraq War, which recently made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Powers, “The Yellow Birds” stars Tye Sheridan, Jack Huston, Alden Ehrenreich, Jennifer Aniston and Toni Collette.

For more information on the concert, which also will include folk-pop sisters Lily & Madeleine, visit MiznerAmp.com.

