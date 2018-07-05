Sportscaster Jorge Andrés to host Happy Hour for Haiti

CBS Sports anchor Jorge Andrés (he of the raspy voice you may have first encountered when he hosted ESPN’s “SportsCenter”) will be at the Royal Pig Pub in downtown Fort Lauderdale 6-9 p.m. Thursday (July 5) to host Happy Hour for Haiti.
The fundraiser will benefit the I’m ME Organization and its efforts to provide orphaned Haitian children with housing, food, clothing and school supplies. For more information, visit ImME.org.
Those making a donation at the Royal Pig will receive drink discounts and passed appetizers, and the restaurant will donate 20 percent of your food check if you stay for dinner. You can also try the specialty drink called "I'm ME Power-Rita" ($8), with all proceeds going to the cause.
If that kind of drink isn’t your thing, buy one for Andrés — it’s his birthday.