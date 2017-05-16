Ticket alert: Kendrick Lamar returning to Miami

Kendrick Lamar will perform at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Sept. 2, one of 15 dates the platinum-selling rapper has added to a new leg of the tour supporting the hit album “Damn.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. YG and D.R.A.M. are the opening acts on this leg of the Live Nation-produced tour, which opens Aug. 11 in Anaheim, Calif.

AP Kendrick Lamar, a headliner at the recent Rolling Loud festival, will return to Miami on Sept. 2. Kendrick Lamar, a headliner at the recent Rolling Loud festival, will return to Miami on Sept. 2. (AP)

The concert will mark the second performance in Miami in less than six months for Lamar, probably the most talented and influential rapper working today. The Compton native introduced several songs from “Damn.” at the Rolling Loud festival at Bayfront Park on May 6, including “DNA,” “Pride” and the show-closing “Humble.”

“Damn.” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. For more information, visit KendrickLamar.com.

AmericanAirlines Arena also will host the other reigning member of rap royalty, Chance the Rapper, on June 13. Surprisingly, a few tickets remain. Not many, though. Info: Ticketmaster.com.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com