Can't make this up: Comedy star Kevin Hart at Books and Books

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will meet South Florida fans during an autographing appearance June 9 at Books and Books in Coral Gables with his book “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

Hart is a rock star of comedy — his 2015-2016 “What Now?” tour sold out two AmericanAirlines Arena performances at a pace promoter Live Nation said is “reserved for pop stars and rock bands” — so there are special rules in place to get your face-to-face with him.

When you purchase a copy of “I Can’t Make This Up” at any Books and Books location, you will receive a voucher to be exchanged at the 7 p.m. signing for a wristband and a place in line. You will receive a book, already signed by Hart, and the opportunity to pose for a picture taken by a house photographer that can be found later at KevinHartbook.Photos. No personal photographs with cell phones or digital cameras will be allowed.

Hart describes the book, which recounts stories from his life, as “a different level of honesty ... funny, dark and deep.”

Kevin Hart will appear June 9 at Books and Books in Coral Gables.

Hart turned the camera on himself in a recent Facebook Live video as he read parts of “I Can’t Make This Up” for the audio version, recounting the time his estranged father took him and his brother fishing, allowing 8-year-old Kevin to ram the rented boat into another boat, and another story that included his father getting hit in the head with an axe.

Both stories were told with Hart not always able to suppress his laughter.

“It’s me going through all my life lessons, good and bad,” he says of the book. “There’s an ultimate lesson learned about how to handle all the s--- that you go through and … how you should look at life. It’s not always negative. There’s a bigger positive.”

Hart’s appearance in Coral Gables will come a week after the release of his latest movie, the DreamWorks animated comedy “Captain Underpants.”

Kevin Hart will appear at Books and Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Call 305-442-4408 or go to BooksAndBooks.com.

