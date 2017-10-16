Ticket alert: Kevin Hart adds second Hard Rock Live performance Dec. 21

Updated: Citing high demand for tickets, comedian Kevin Hart has added a second Hard Rock Live performance on Dec. 21.

Tickets for the extra date on Hart's national Irresponsible Tour will cost $150, $130, $105 and $70 (plus fees), and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, via MyHRL.com, Ticketmaster.com and pay-by-phone 800-745-3000. Presale passes are available 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, on Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Facebook and Twitter page. American Express cardholders will get access even sooner, beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will perform at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 22, as part of his nationwide Irresponsible Tour.

Reserved-seat tickets will cost $150, $130, $105 and $70 (plus fees) and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at MyHRL.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Presale tickets will be available through the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A ubiquitous presence across popular culture, Hart drew a packed house of South Florida fans to a June meet-and-greet event at Books and Books in Coral Gables, where he signed copies of his No. 1 New York Times best-selling memoir, ““I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.” The appearance came the same week Hart was promoting his animated film “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

The first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, Hart’s 2016 “What Now” tour grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

Hart’s upcoming movies include Sony’s reboot of “Jumanji,” co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black, and a dramatic role opposite Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman in “The Upside.” The “Ride Along” and “Central Intelligence” star will soon begin shooting the feature comedy “Night School,” which Hart will co-produce for his Hartbeat Productions.

For more information, visit KevinHartNation.com.

