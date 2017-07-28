Ticket alert: The Killers in Miami

The Killers will perform Jan. 23 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on a tour supporting the Las Vegas-spawned rockers’ first studio album in five years, “Wonderful Wonderful,” set for release Sept. 22.
Tickets for the concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A presale via the band’s Victims fan club begins on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Get more information at TheKillersMusic.com. For a limited time, each online ticket purchase will come with a copy of “Wonderful Wonderful” (Island Records).
The band will promote the tour with a live Monday-night performance of their bumping new dance-floor anthem, “The Man,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. The performance will take place at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip and will include other songs that will be streamed live on JimmyKimmelLiveMusic.com.
The Killers, a quartet lead by swaggering multi-instrumentalist Brandon Flowers, will be a trio-plus-one for the tour, with bassist Mark Stoermer again a no-show. Stoermer, who announced last year that he wanted a break from touring, likely will be replaced by singer-songwriter Jake Blanton, who has toured with the Killers previously and played on Brandon Flowers’ solo album “Flamingo.”