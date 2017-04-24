Ticket alert: Kings of Leon in West Palm Beach

Veteran rockers Kings of Leon will bring the tour supporting their critically praised album “Walls” to Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Oct. 27.
Tickets for the show, which also will include openers Dawes, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at LiveNation.com. A variety of fan-club and VIP presales begin 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Nashville-spawned band, last seen headlining the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in March, is offering an eye-catching show on its North American dates, which wind down with the PVA concert and a performance Oct. 28 in Tampa. Of the band’s sold-out date at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Billboard wrote: “Every element of the show felt as thought-out as the next … and while the show was certainly a spectacle, there was still something so genuine about its presentation.”
Released three years after the moderate success of “Mechanical Bull” in 2013, “Walls” became Kings of Leon’s first No. 1 album when it debuted in October atop the Billboard 200 chart as well as its Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, Top Albums Sales and Top Digital Albums charts. The album includes the singles “Waste a Moment” and “Reverend.”
The quartet — brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill, and cousin Matthew Followill — will perform “Reverend” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at 11:35 p.m. Monday, April 24, on ABC.
For more information, visit KingsOfLeon.com.