Ticket alert: Kodak Black at UM's Watsco Center

Critically revered and oft-jailed South Florida rapper Kodak Black will be at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on Aug. 10 for a concert he’s calling First Show Out.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A Watsco Center presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Visit WatscoCenter.com.

The Pembroke Pines resident and Pompano Beach native will be performing music from his acclaimed Atlantic Records album “Painting Pictures,” which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart behind Drake’s “More Life” and Ed Sheeran’s “Divide.”

The name of the concert is a riff on the title of Black’s new single, out this week, “First Day Out,” a followup to his platinum-selling “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin’.”

Calling Black’s release “one of the more anticipated debut albums of 2017,” the hip-hop magazine XXL said “Painting Pictures” offers dynamic evidence of an artist “on the way to becoming one of the premier mouthpieces for the streets for the foreseeable future.”

The only thing standing in the way of that future is Black himself and his ongoing legal troubles. The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested in October 2015 in Pompano Beach, accused of forcing several people into a car after he suspected someone of breaking into his house. While released on bond, he was arrested in April 2016 in Hallandale Beach in connection with a suspected drug deal.

After nearly 180 days in jail, he was back in a Broward court in May for violating his house arrest. A judge shortened his sentence to time served with a stipulation that he complete a life-skills course.

Black requires his probation officer’s permission to perform in Florida, and a judge’s approval to perform anywhere outside the state.

The rapper also is out on bail on a charge of criminal sexual conduct in Florence, S.C., where he is accused of assaulting a female fan in a hotel room.

