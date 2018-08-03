'KVJ Show' beer: Radio stars get their due in Boynton Beach

You’ve had “KVJ Show” radio wise guy Kevin Rolston’s effervescent personality in your ear plenty of times during the morning drive. But Kevin Rolston in your mouth?

Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach is creating a line of craft beers customized to each of the personalities behind “The KVJ Show,” heard 6-10 a.m. weekdays on WRMF, 97.9-FM.

The brewmasters still are deliberating the precise ingredients that will mimic the characters of Rolston, Virginia Sinicki and Jason “J-Bird” Pennington — no easy feat, “KVJ Show” listeners will tell you.

But they have finished brewing the first beer in the series, an American pale ale called Peace Train, dedicated to the show’s personable producer, Dennys (like Cher). K, V and J will join Dennys to celebrate the beer at a 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, gathering at Due South. They’ll come bearing Peace Train T-shirts and other swag (a purchase will get you $1 off your beer), with proceeds going to Little Smiles of Florida.

Rolston, of West Palm Beach, came up with the idea to collaborate with one of his favorite South Florida breweries on a beer for the show, and quickly realized it would be impossible to create a single beer to represent its four unique personalities.

“We all drink a ton, and we’re very different. I’m an IPA guy, but Jason likes the high-alcohol-content beers, and I go a little lower. And you’ve got Virginia, who is more into, well, she’ll drink anything that has alcohol in it, to be honest,” Rolston says, laughing.

Rolston says they are leaving it up to Due South to create the beers, which will be released quarterly at the brewery, then make their way to area bars and restaurants. He loves what they did with Peace Train.

“Dennys likes things a little dank. He’s very peaceful, the kind of guy that definitely has his red card when it comes to medical marijuana,” Rolston says, acknowledging Peace Train is a nickname Pennington stuck on Dennys. “It’s an old Cat Stevens song. If he played baseball, that would be his walk-up music.”

A balanced, easy-drinking 5.2 ABV ale, Peace Train made its debut at the recent Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest, and Due South Brewing’s Doug Fairall says the response has been very positive. The brewery and KVJ don’t plan on getting too esoteric with these beers, he says.

“We want to make a beer that people can enjoy in a restaurant, and that a bar can carry and have people that are fans of the show come and enjoy, and not be too off the wall,” Fairall says

The next beer released likely will be Pennington’s, which Rolston says will be called Full Gorilla, a term of endearment that an old baseball coach used to describe Pennington’s relentless style of play.

Rolston says his beer will be called Dicky Rantz, a reference to tirades he would sometimes deliver on the KVJ podcast, which prompted fans to call in requests for more of his “dicky rants.”

If the Due South brewers do decide to get weird with the ingredients, Fairall says it may be with the beer called Vicious V.

“That’s for Virginia. Of course, she can be a little aggressive at times,” he says, laughing.

The hosts of “The KVJ Show” will appear 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Due South Brewing, 2900 High Ridge Road, in Boynton Beach. Call 561-463-2337 or go to DueSouthBrewing.com.

