Ticket alert: Lady Gaga tour coming to Miami

Super Bowl star Lady Gaga will bring her ‎Joanne World Tour to AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Nov. 30, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

Tickets will cost $45-$250 at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000, and at the venue (601 Biscayne Blvd.). A series of fan-club and venue presales, along with sales of VIP packages, will begin 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The tour kicks off Aug. 1 in Vancouver and includes one other Florida stop: Dec. 1 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The singer, last seen climaxing a Super Bowl LI mashup of “God Bless America” and Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” in a field of lighted drones by leaping from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium, has never been more popular.

Billboard magazine reported that the singer sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday — an increase of more than 1,000 percent compared to the previous day — according to initial sales figures collected by Nielsen Music.

The tour takes its name from Gaga’s fifth studio album, “Joanne.” The October release debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, her fourth consecutive No. 1 album. She is the first female artist to accomplish that feat this decade.

The album has spawned the hits “Million Reasons” and “Perfect Illusion,” joining Gaga’s 13 Top 10 singles, led by chart-toppers “Born This Way,” “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/LadyGaga or Facebook.com/AmericanAirlinesArena.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com