Ticket alert: Lana Del Rey at BB&T Center

Pop vocalist Lana Del Rey will perform Feb. 1 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise as part of a 24-date tour to show off music from her new album, “Lust for Life.”
Tickets will cost $35.25-$120.75 and go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Fan club and VIP preseales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at LanaDelRey.com.
Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, also down to perform at the III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival next month in Miami, will be the opening act.
“Lust for Life” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and features singles such as “Love,” “Coachella-Woodstock in My Mind,” “Summer Bummer,” “Groupie Love” and the title track. Collaborations are numerous and diverse, including the Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Stevie Nicks and Sean Lennon.
With a versatile repertoire and an adventurous taste in music, Lana del Rey is always a hot ticket in South Florida, with her last stop in June 2015 on the Endless Summer Tour a quick sell-out at the West Palm Beach venue now known as Coral Sky Amphitheatre. That tour supported the album “Ultraviolence,” a collection produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach that included a cover of Nina Simone’s “The Other Woman.”
Inviting comparisons to her 2012 breakout album, “Born To Die,” “Lust for Life” has been praised by critics. On its July release, GQ magazine reviewer Kevin Long wrote: "Like Lorde's ‘Melodrama,’ ‘Lust for Life’ is an accomplished piece of art, an antidote to the banal tunes permeating the charts and one of the best albums released this year so far.”