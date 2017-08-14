Ticket alert: Buckingham-McVie at Hard Rock Live

Longtime Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are bringing their popular tour to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Nov. 11.

Reserved-seat tickets will cost $155, $95, $80, $55 and $40, going on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at MyHRL.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A venue presale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday via the Hard Rock’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The pair’s new string of 22 fall concerts is the latest fruit to come from McVie’s decision to rejoin Fleetwood Mac for the group’s 2014 “On With the Show” tour. The rekindled chemistry that guitarist Buckingham and keyboardist McVie discovered yielded the Atlantic Records album “Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie,” which includes the recently released single “Lay Down for Free.”

The album was recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles, where Fleetwood Mac recorded several classic albums, including “Tusk.” Buckingham and McVie were joined in the studio by fellow bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

In a review of a recent show in Los Angeles, Billboard magazine found the duo in rare form: “It’s not often that rock legends depart their comfort zones and pair off for experimentation. But doing the unexpected has been Buckingham’s thing for decades, and in this current 19-song show with McVie, there is just enough of it — plus enough of the familiar — to create a truly intriguing evening. … How are they still so terrific at this 50 years into their careers?”

For more information on the tour and the album, visit BuckinghamMcVie.com.

