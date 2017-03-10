Lionel Richie-Mariah Carey now set for Aug. 10 at BB&T Center

Lionel Richie has set a new Aug. 10 date for his BB&T Center concert with Mariah Carey, a show postponed by a knee to slow recover from recent surgery.

The duo’s 35-date All the Hits Tour was to begin Wednesday, March 15, and close with the concert in Sunrise on May 27.

“Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour," Richie, 67, said in a statement postponing the tour, promising to soon be “back onstage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again."

Tickets to the original show will be honored at the Aug. 10 concert. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com, TheBBTCenter.com or LionelRichie.com.

bcrandell@southflorida.com.