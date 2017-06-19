Luis Fonsi bringing 'Despacito' to Hard Rock Live

Luis Fonsi will perform his No. 1 single “Despacito” and other hits when his Love and Dance World Tour hits Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood on Sept. 22.

Reserved-seat tickets will cost $30, $60, $80 and $105, and go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at MyHRL.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-754-3000. Presale tickets will be available 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, through the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Facebook and Twitter pages.

AP Luis Fonsi performing in May at Wango Tango in Carson, Calif. Luis Fonsi performing in May at Wango Tango in Carson, Calif. (AP)

“Despacito,” of course, is the biggest summer single on pop radio, a remix spiking the catchy original collaboration between Fonsi and reggaeton star Daddy Yankee with a guest vocal by Justin Bieber. It is the first Spanish-language song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart since Los Del Rio’s “Macarena” in 1996. The song also ranks No. 1 on the global charts, both Latin-music and general-market lists, for Spotify, Shazam and iTunes.

A Puerto Rican-born Miami resident who studied music at Florida State University, Fonsi was best known as a pop balladeer with a nearly two-decade string of hits on the Latin Billboard charts, including “¿Quién Te Dijo Eso?,” “Nada Es Para Siempre,” “No Me Doy por Vencido” and “Aquí Estoy Yo.”

Fonsi’s new crossover appeal was symbolized by his recent performance at iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, an exclusive concert promoted by iHeart radio stations around the country. Fonsi performed on a bill that included pop-chart staples such as DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Noah Cyrus and Tinashe.

“The tour is called ‘Love and Dance,’ which sums up the concept of the tour, a mixture between my most significant ballads and the up-tempo songs that feature my new sound like ‘Despacito,’” Fonsi said in a press statement. “The show is going to be highly energetic but also heartfelt. It’s a nice balance.”

For more information, visit LuisFonsi.com.

