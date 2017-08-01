Ticket alert: Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt at Broward Center

Songwriting icons Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 23, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Priced at $39.50-69.50, with club level seats for $119.50, tickets will be available at BrowardCenter.org, by phone at 954-462-0222 and at the Broward Center box office, 201 SW Fifth Ave. Tickets for the concert, produced by AEG Presents, also will be available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and at 800-745-3000.
The concert, titled “An Acoustic Evening With Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt,” is part of a long-running collaboration that will pair the revered storytellers in an intimate setting that should make for one of the most compelling concerts of the fall arts season in South Florida. In their between-songs banter, these two old friends reveal the essence of their kinship and the genesis of some of their favorite compositions.
A Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor known for a sly wit and literate bearing, Lovett was among the first artists to sketch a rough outline of the genre that would come to be called Americana with a fusion of country, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. In 2007, he was the first recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Trailblazer Award.
The prolific Hiatt has been “one of rock’s most astute singer-songwriters of the last 40 years” (Los Angeles Times) during a 24-album career that has earned 11 Grammy nominations and induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He won the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.
For more information, visit LyleLovett.com and JohnHiatt.com.