Ticket alert: Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt at Broward Center

Songwriting icons Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 23, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

Priced at $39.50-69.50, with club level seats for $119.50, tickets will be available at BrowardCenter.org, by phone at 954-462-0222 and at the Broward Center box office, 201 SW Fifth Ave. Tickets for the concert, produced by AEG Presents, also will be available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and at 800-745-3000.

The concert, titled “An Acoustic Evening With Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt,” is part of a long-running collaboration that will pair the revered storytellers in an intimate setting that should make for one of the most compelling concerts of the fall arts season in South Florida. In their between-songs banter, these two old friends reveal the essence of their kinship and the genesis of some of their favorite compositions.

A Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor known for a sly wit and literate bearing, Lovett was among the first artists to sketch a rough outline of the genre that would come to be called Americana with a fusion of country, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. In 2007, he was the first recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Trailblazer Award.

The prolific Hiatt has been “one of rock’s most astute singer-songwriters of the last 40 years” (Los Angeles Times) during a 24-album career that has earned 11 Grammy nominations and induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He won the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

For more information, visit LyleLovett.com and JohnHiatt.com.

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. CAPTION The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes. The new monthly web show by singer-songwriter Jim Camacho will debut March 24 on YouTube and iTunes.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com