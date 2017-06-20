Make Music Day: Free for all on Lincoln Road

Make Music Day on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road will bring together more than a dozen South Florida acts — from Hollywood-based Americana sage Jim Wurster to Pompano Beach psych-rock trio Peyote Coyote — for free performances on Wednesday, June 21, as part of international celebrations of World Music Day.

Running from 5 to 10:30 p.m., the event will fill the popular promenade with busker musicians between two stages at the Euclid Oval and at 1111 Lincoln Road that will be home to performances lasting roughly 30 minutes throughout the evening.

Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is an invitation to artists of all ages, skill levels and musical styles to share their talent with the public and one another. It is held on the same day in more than 750 cities in 120 countries.

“As they say, music is a universal language. So our hope is that World Music Day will be a great way to bring together people from all backgrounds and walks of life to enjoy our destination,” Ivannia Van Arman, executive director of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, said in a promotional statement.

Performances on the Euclid Oval Stage include Mustard Service (5:35 p.m.), the State Of (6:10 p.m.), Fin! Fan! Foom! (6:45 p.m.), Seafoam Walls (8:10 p.m.), the Velocity Gospel (8:45 p.m.), Denudes (9:20 p.m.) and Peyote Coyote (9:55 p.m.). Music on the 1111 Stage will begin with a ukulele workshop at 5 p.m., followed by Jim Wurster (6 p.m.), Polarity 9 (6:45 p.m.), Edan Archer (7:35 p.m.), Alex Coldwell (8:20 p.m.), the Fortune Tellers (9:05 p.m.) and Uncle Scotchy (9:55 p.m.)

For more information, go to LincolnRd.com/World-Music-Day or MakeMusicDay.org.

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION Tampa police are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was punched by singer Chris Brown. Tampa police are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was punched by singer Chris Brown. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com