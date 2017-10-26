Ticket alert: Adam Levine, Maroon 5 at BB&T Center

Multiplatinum pop band Maroon 5 will perform June 17 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise as part of a world tour supporting the imminent album “Red Pill Blues.”

Tickets will cost $45.25-$145.25 and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A series of presales will begin 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Maroon 5’s sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues” (Interscope) is set for release on Friday, Nov. 3. Co-produced by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and pop songsmith Jacob Kasher (Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, One Direction, Kesha), the album features guest performances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis.

AP Adam Levine, shown performing at the Rock in Rio festival last month, will lead Maroon 5 to the BB&T Center on June 17. Adam Levine, shown performing at the Rock in Rio festival last month, will lead Maroon 5 to the BB&T Center on June 17. (AP)

U.S. and Canadian residents who buy tickets online between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10 get access to a physical or digital copy of the album.

Michaels, whose hits include “Issues” and “Worst in Me,” will be the opening act on the Maroon 5 tour.

Led by pop idol Levine (also a popular figure on the NBC hit “The Voice”), Maroon 5 will pump up interest in the album and tour with a series of TV appearances next week, including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Nov. 1; the “Today” show on Nov. 2; and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Nov. 7.

For more information, visit Maroon5.com or TheBBTCenter.com.

