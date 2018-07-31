MSDCountryStrong concert in Boca Raton to feature Justin Moore

Country singer Justin Moore will be the headliner for #MSDCountryStrong, a Sept. 21 benefit concert at Florida Atlantic University’s Kaye Auditorium in Boca Raton.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets will cost $64-$200.

Best known for “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away,” which both hit No. 1 on Billboard’s country singles chart, Moore will be joined on the bill by Wellington-raised former “American Idol” contestant Emily Brooke.

The concert is a partnership between K&J Entertainment and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to “honor the heroes, the fallen, and survivors of gun violence in our schools.”

The event will include a beer garden, food trucks and a mechanical bull, with riders vying for prizes.

For more information, visit FAUEvents.com.

CAPTION The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. CAPTION The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. The Lubben Brothers are a West Palm Beach-based folk ensemble. CAPTION Practice your golf swing with friends while enjoying food and drinks at Topgolf, the splashy driving range and sports bar in Miami Gardens. Practice your golf swing with friends while enjoying food and drinks at Topgolf, the splashy driving range and sports bar in Miami Gardens. CAPTION The 15th annual Royal Coils Natural Hair and Beauty Expo offered the latest in hair, beauty and wellness trends as well as product sampling, pampering stations, vendors, runway hair shows, live hair demonstrations and panel discussions with experts. The 15th annual Royal Coils Natural Hair and Beauty Expo offered the latest in hair, beauty and wellness trends as well as product sampling, pampering stations, vendors, runway hair shows, live hair demonstrations and panel discussions with experts. CAPTION Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld will receive the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld will receive the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. CAPTION A sold-out crowd watched contestants from hit VH1 show "RuPaul’s Drag Race" perform June 2 at Magic City Casino for the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen competition. Backstage, Cher impersonator Chad Michaels explains what South Florida contributes to the world of drag. A sold-out crowd watched contestants from hit VH1 show "RuPaul’s Drag Race" perform June 2 at Magic City Casino for the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen competition. Backstage, Cher impersonator Chad Michaels explains what South Florida contributes to the world of drag.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com