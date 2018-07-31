MSDCountryStrong concert in Boca Raton to feature Justin Moore

Country singer Justin Moore will be the headliner for #MSDCountryStrong, a Sept. 21 benefit concert at Florida Atlantic University’s Kaye Auditorium in Boca Raton.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets will cost $64-$200.
Best known for “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away,” which both hit No. 1 on Billboard’s country singles chart, Moore will be joined on the bill by Wellington-raised former “American Idol” contestant Emily Brooke.
The concert is a partnership between K&J Entertainment and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to “honor the heroes, the fallen, and survivors of gun violence in our schools.”
The event will include a beer garden, food trucks and a mechanical bull, with riders vying for prizes.