Ticket alert: Mumford and Sons in Miami

British indie-rock quartet Mumford and Sons will perform Sept. 19 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, one of three fall performances the band has scheduled in the Sunshine State.
Tickets for the Miami concert cost $41-$61 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A venue presale runs until 10 p.m. Thursday with the password AAMUMFORD.
Mumford has played a handful of U.S. dates so far this year and will spend the summer in Europe, but this week tacked on three Florida concerts to their schedule, along with a Sept. 16-17 festival performance in Atlanta.
“Straight off this month’s stint in the USA, we’re very excited to announce that the band will be playing three headline shows in Florida this September, with support from Hiss Golden Messenger,” the band said matter of factly on their website. The why is just left hanging, other than an acknowledgement that these shows are the first proper Florida tour stops since they did one of their Gentlemen of the Road tour “stopovers” in St. Augustine in 2013.
Of course, lingering fondly in the memory of most fans here is the headlining performance Mumford and Sons delivered at the Okeechobee Music Festival in 2016, a passionate set distinguished by entrancing favorites such as “I Will Wait,” “Ditmas” and “Wilder Mind.”
After playing Miami, the band will crisscross the state for performances at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sept. 20 and the Amway Center in Orlando on Sept. 21. For more information, visit MumfordAndSons.com.