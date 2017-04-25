Ticket alert: Paul McCartney in Miami

Rock legend Paul McCartney will perform at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on July 5, a performance that kicks off a just-announced string of new dates on his One On One tour.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A series of fan-club and VIP presales will begin 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Presented by AEG, the concert is McCartney’s first South Florida appearance since his Up & Coming tour hit Sun Life Stadium in 2010.

The One On One tour opened April 13, 2016, in Fresno, Calif., a show McCartney began with his first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since the Beatles played it 1965.

Reviewers have raved: “McCartney’s abundance of natural charm and charisma made this sold-out arena show feel more like a really big piano bar,” wrote the Fresno Bee, while Rolling Stone described the concert as "nearly three hours of music that moved gracefully from the intimate to the explosive ... generational anthems to post-Beatles deep cuts.”

McCartney has played 36 shows on the tour so far, from North and South America to Europe and a current run of Japanese dates. After he leaves Miami, he’s scheduled to perform July 10 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

For more information, visit PaulMcCartney.com or AAArena.com.

