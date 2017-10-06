Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour headed to BB&T Center

Stylish pop-rock singer Pink will bring her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on April 25, her first South Florida tour stop in five years.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Tickets also will be available at the BB&T Center box office 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16.
Pink’s 40-date North American arena tour, produced by Live Nation, supports the “Beautiful Trauma” (RCA Records) album set for release on Oct. 13. Along with the title track, the album includes the hit “What About Us” and the just-released single “Whatever You Want.” Tickets purchased through Oct. 20 include access to a physical copy of the album.
The singer has had 15 singles in Billboard’s Top 10, and “What About Us” is her fifth pop song to hit No. 1, joining “There You Go,” “F--kin’ Perfect,” “So What” and the Nate Ruess collaboration “Just Give Me a Reason.” Also hitting No. 1 was her recent duet with Kenny Chesney, “Setting the World on Fire.” The song, her first country chart-topper, got Pink her 18th Grammy nomination (she’s won three).
Pink performed in a sold-out BB&T Center in 2013 on her global the Truth About Love Tour, shows that prompted the Los Angeles Times to call her “perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop.”
For more information, visit PinksPage.com or TheBBTCenter.com.