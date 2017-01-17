Ticket alert: Radiohead to open U.S. tour in Miami

Idiosyncratic rockers Radiohead will perform March 30 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, opening a handful of spring tour dates in the U.S. leading up to their sold-out performances at Coachella.

Tickets will cost $61-$91 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A fan-club presale will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at WasteHeadquarters.com.

The shows will support the band’s latest collection of dark anxieties, the 2016 album “A Moon Shaped Pool.” The long-gestating release (even for Radiohead) is the band’s ninth studio album and first since 2011’s “The King of Limbs.”

Radiohead also chose to open a string of U.S. dates backing “The King of Limbs” at AmericanAirlines Arena, a February 2012 show that a review by the Sun Sentinel's Jake Cline found notable for great stretches of tedium from a band that seemed “unprepared at best and listless at worst.” And it wasn’t like they didn’t have it in them:

“At exactly the show’s halfway point, Radiohead remembered that it used to be a rock band. Launching into the new album’s taut, thrumming ‘Lotus Flower,’ the group came alive. Yorke’s dancing for once didn’t seem a contrivance, and the entire band — drummers Phil Selway and Clive Deamer, guitarists Jonny Greenwood and Ed O’Brien, and bassist Colin Greenwood — locked into a groove and stayed with it all the way through the next number, the brawny and thrilling ‘There There,’ from 2003’s ‘Hail to the Thief.’

“The momentum didn’t last. Returning to ‘The King of Limbs’ and its dopey, rave-ready ‘Feral,’ the band limped to its first encore break of the night. When it returned a few moments later, it was only to once more tease the audience with a reminder — in the form of the invigorating ‘Airbag’ and ‘Bodysnatchers’ — of just how great this band used to be, before it settled into another morass of uninteresting beats and shapeless melodies.”

For more information about Radiohead’s upcoming concert and the tour, visit AAArena.com or Radiohead.com.

Get daily updates on South Florida entertainment and things to do at SouthFlorida.com, on Twitter at @BenCrandell and Instagram /BenCrandell. Email: bcrandell@southflorida.com.