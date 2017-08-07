Riptide Music Festival: From Cage the Elephant to Loverboy

The Riptide Music Festival will return to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Dec. 2-3, again featuring an amiable lineup of pop, rock and R&B acts spanning multiple generations.
Day 1 will include a performance by Cage the Elephant — by most accounts one of the best things about Lollapalooza in Chicago last week — along with Weezer, Portugal. The Man, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Iration, Pvris, Saint Motel, New Politics, Mondo Cozmo, Barns Courtney, Los 5, MiQ, the Academic and the Heirs, as well as popular South Florida acts Alex Di Leo, Mike Mineo and Brother Sundance. Day 1 hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
The lineup on Day 2 will feature KC and the Sunshine Band, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Morris Day and the Time, Loverboy, Shannon, Lime and Miami classic rockers Mr. Nice Guy. Two other “major” acts are set to be added to the Day 2 bill soon, organizers say. Day 2 hours are noon-7 p.m.
The first wave of advance Riptide tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, with one-day, general-admission passes $60 each day. A select number of two-day passes will cost $100. Various levels of VIP admission, including access to 10-person cabanas, also will be available.
Passes for shuttle service between the Galleria and the festival site are expected to go on sale soon. Cost will be $10 per day (plus taxes/fees), $17 for a two-day pass. Shuttle passes can be purchased at the Galleria on the day of the festival for $15 (cash only).
The festival will include a food court, vendors, a live-art exhibit, a wine garden, a sports bar and ocean-conservation information in the Celebration of the Sea Pavilion.
To purchase tickets and get more information about the festival, visit RiptideFest.com.