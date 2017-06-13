Roger Daltrey bringing classic Who to Hard Rock Live

Rock icon Roger Daltrey will perform with the Who Band at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Nov. 1, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.
Reserved-seat tickets will cost $155, $95, $75 and $55 at MyHRL.com, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Fans will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Thursday through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The Who Band is made up of members who have formed the most recent incarnation of the Who, minus guitar god Pete Townshend. Included are Pete’s brother Simon Townshend on guitar and drummer Zak Starkey, the son of the Beatles’ Ringo Starr, who was given his first drum set by Who legend Keith Moon. Other members include Jon Button (bass), Loren Gold (keyboards), John Corey (keyboards) and multi-instrumentalist Frank Simes.
The band (including Townshend) drew across-the-board critical praise for its performance at the famed Desert Trip concerts in California last October on a bill that included Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters.
“The Who were always an exceptionally physical band [and] … few performers in their 70s can maintain that physical presence, but the Who remain a vibrant musical force,” wrote a Rolling Stone reviewer. “Daltrey reshaped some vocal parts from the superhuman originals to fit his range, more improvising bluesman than young shouter.”
With Daltrey a microphone-swinging dervish, the Who performed songs that offered a range of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career, from “I’m One” from “Quadrophenia,” through "I Can See for Miles," "My Generation," "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" to the ‘80s funk hit "Eminence Front."
For more information, visit TheWho.com.