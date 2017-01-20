Ticket alert: Ryan Adams in Fort Lauderdale

Genre-bending alt-country, indie-rock genius Ryan Adams will perform March 10 at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, one of a handful of dates Adams announced on Facebook to stoke the already white-hot excitement for the soon-to-be-released album “Prisoner.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. They will cost $43-$53, plus fees. Various presales, via Adams’ fan club, Spotify and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The tour, which opens March 5 in Richmond, Va., includes a March 12 performance in Tampa.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of a third single from “Prisoner,” a twangy rock lament of lost love titled “Doomsday.” In the past several weeks, Adams has shared the Petty-esque “Do You Still Love Me?” and the spare, country lonesomeness of “To Be Without You.”

“Prisoner” is set for release Feb. 17 on Pax-Am Records. For more information about the tour, go to Facebook.com/RyanAdams.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com

