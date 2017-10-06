Ticket alert: Sam Smith in Miami

Record-setting British pop crooner Sam Smith will perform July 14 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami as part of a North American arena tour supporting the album “The Thrill of It All,” set for release Nov. 3.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A fan presale will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at SamSmithWorld.com. Each ticket purchased online will include a copy of Smith’s Capitol Records album.

For a sneak peak, check out Smith’s turn as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 7.

The first single from Smith’s sophomore album, the soulful “Too Good at Goodbyes,” streaked to No. 1 on U.S. and British iTunes charts, and debuted at the top of Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. Worldwide Spotify streams of the single are more than 100 million, and views of the accompanying video are nearly 60 million.

“Cue the swelling violins, gospel chorus and Smith’s inevitable return to dominance,” a Time magazine critic warned.

The man with the commonplace name was an unforgettable star of the Grammys in 2015, with his album “In the Lonely Hour” bringing him four awards, a record for a British act’s debut release. He was named best new artist, “In the Lonely Hour” was named best pop vocal album, and the single “Stay With Me” won awards for both record and song of the year.

Smith also won an Oscar for “Writing’s on the Wall,” the theme from the 2015 James Bond film “Spectre.”

For more information, visit AAArena.com.

