South Florida 'Seinfeld' overload (not that there's anything wrong with that)

Because we can never get enough Seinfeld here in Del Boca Vista, beginning on Saturday, several performers with connections to the beloved sitcom will be in South Florida clubs in the next several weeks, including Jerry Seinfeld himself.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, in the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Catch a Rising Star Comedy presents Seinfeld Night with Steve Hytner, who carved out a niche on “Seinfeld” as one of the star’s most memorable foils, annoying comedy rival Kenny Bania.

A prolific character actor, Hytner has also appeared on TV’s “Modern Family,” “Hung,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “CSI New York” “Roswell” and “King of Queens,” and has had prominent big-screen roles in Clint Eastwood’s “In the Line of Fire,” “Forces of Nature” with Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock and “The Marrying Man” with Alec Baldwin.

Hytner will appear on a bill with Scott LaRose, whose brief appearance on “Seinfeld” came during one of its iconic episodes, “The Wife,” as a handsome regular at Elaine’s health club who may or may not have been hitting on her.

The Crest Theatre is at 51 N. Swinton Ave. Tickets cost $47-$67. Call 561-243-7922 or go to OldSchoolSquare.org.

Last seen holding a pug puppy at the Grammy Awards, Jerry Seinfeld is down for two shows at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, 8 p.m. Feb. 23-24, returning to the standup stage to do what made him famous before “Seinfeld,” as seen in the recent Netflix comedy special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

Jokes about texting, cereal, doughnut holes, marriage — why fix what isn’t broken? As the 63-year-old Seinfeld told an audience recently, “When you’re in your 60s, people ask you to do something, you just say no. No reason, no explanation.”

Hard Rock Live is at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1 Seminole Way, in Hollywood. Tickets cost $80, $95, $110, $130 and $180. Go to MyHRL.com.

On March 20, the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts will see the return of “Kramer on Seinfeld,” a one-man show starring Kenny Kramer, the former neighbor of series creator Larry David who was the template for the show’s Cosmo Kramer.

In the video-enhanced performance, the energetic Kenny Kramer will share some of the real-life stories that David turned into fan-favorite Cosmo Kramer story lines on “Seinfeld,” including the one about how David refused to let Kenny Kramer play Cosmo Kramer on the show.

The Boca Black Box Center for the Arts is at 8221 Glades Road. Tickets cost $30-$40. Call 561-483-9036 or go to BocaBlackBox.com.

