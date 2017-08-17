Ticket alert: Shania Twain at BB&T Center

Country-pop star Shania Twain has announced a 2018 tour for her soon-to-be-released album “Now,” including a stop on June 1 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-345-7000. A variety of Live Nation, fan-club and venue presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The show will mark Twain’s first South Florida performance since a 2015 concert at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena. That tour, titled Rock This Country, was her first in nearly a decade and, she said at the time, would be her farewell tour. Yes, a girl can change her mind.

“Now” (Mercury Nashville) will be available on Sept. 29 in a standard 12-track version and as a 16-track deluxe collection. Fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will receive downloads of the songs "Life's About To Get Good," "Poor Me" and (beginning Friday) her new single, "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," due to hit radio on Sept. 18.

Twain is a five-time Grammy winner and the top-selling female country artist of all time with more than 90 million albums sold worldwide.

The Shania Now Tour will make one other stop in Florida, June 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

For more information, visit ShaniaTwain.com.

