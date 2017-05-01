Ticket alert: Steve Earle at Parker Playhouse

Americana icon Steve Earle will perform Sept. 8 at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on a tour expected to feature music from his imminent album, “So You Wanna Be an Outlaw.”
Tickets will cost $49.50-$74.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at ParkerPlayhouse.com, BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com; by calling the Broward Center at 954-462-0222 and Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; and in person at the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse (noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday).
The 8 p.m. concert will begin with a performance by Los Lobos.
Earle recently announced a June 16 release for “So You Wanna Be an Outlaw,” the follow-up to 2015’s “Terraplane” and his first on Warner Bros. Records since 1997's excellent “El Corazón.”
Consistent with its name, the album marks a return to the Texas-raised Earle’s hard-country roots in honor of the late Waylon Jennings. Collaborators include Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush and Miranda Lambert.
A writer, actor and longtime New York resident, Earle currently is appearing in the off-Broadway play “Samara,” for which he wrote the score.
“So You Wanna Be an Outlaw” is available for pre-order, which comes with a free download of the new song "Lookin' for a Woman." Visit SteveEarle.com.