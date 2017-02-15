SunFest 2017 lineup: Blink-182, Macklemore, Snoop Dogg

Blink-182, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Snoop Dogg, Flo Rida, Fetty Wap, Weezer, Steve Winwood, Marshmello, Ziggy Marley, Tori Kelly, X Ambassadors and Ben Harper are among the acts who will perform at the ever-eclectic SunFest 2017 concerts scheduled for May 3-7 on the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach.

Discount advance tickets are on sale now through March 10 at SunFest.com. Prices are $35 for a one-day pass, $55 for a two-day pass and $75 for a five-day pass. Prices at the gate will be $47, $72 and $92. Youth passes (ages 6-12) purchased before March 11 will cost $20/$25/$35.

For planning purposes, the daily headliners are Weezer and Snoop Dogg on Wednesday, May 3; Macklemore and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals on Thursday, May 4; Flo Rida, Ziggy Marley and Fetty Wap on Friday, May 5; Marshmello, 3 Doors Down and Tori Kelly on Saturday, May 6; Blink-182, Steve Winwood and X Ambassadors (“Unsteady”) on Sunday, May 7.

Elsewhere on the SunFest 2017 bill are young hitmakers such as Rachel Platten (“Fight Song”), Kaleo (“Way Down We Go”) and Jon Bellion (“All Time Low”), along with Wavves, Breaking Benjamin, Tinashe, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, the Strumbellas, and the Naked and Famous.

3 Doors Down will bring “Kryptonite” and other administration-approved music to SunFest, which also will include the enduring jam rock of Widespread Panic, the SoCal reggae of Dirty Heads and the industrial rage of Filter (“Hey Man, Nice Shot”).

Beyond Winwood, SunFest will tip its hat to classic-rock fans with performances by Night Ranger, Loverboy and Christopher Cross.

Local performers on the bill include SunGhosts, Alex Di Leo, Chemradery, Magic City Hippies, Joe Galaxy and Lauderdale Lakes rapper NOSLEEPKB.

For more information on SunFest 2017 tickets and performers, visit SunFest.com.

