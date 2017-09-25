Ticket alert: Sunshine Music Festival with Mike Gordon of Phish

Advance tickets for the 2018 Sunshine Music Festival in Boca Raton go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, offering a discount to see such acts as Mike Gordon of Phish; Medeski, Martin and Wood; Galactic; Hot Tuna; and festival founders the Tedeschi Trucks Band Jan. 14 at Mizner Park Amphitheater.

The early bird general-admission tickets will cost $53.75 and be available in limited quantities through 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and by calling 800-745-3000.

Tickets will go on sale at the standard festival rate beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Prices will be $64.95 for general admission, $99.95 for balcony seating, $129.95 for reserved seats and $229.95 for the VIP package (prices do not include parking or service fees).

Michael Bloom Billy Martin, left, Chris Wood and John Medeski will bring subversive funk and jazz to the Sunshine Music Festival in Boca Raton on Jan. 14. Billy Martin, left, Chris Wood and John Medeski will bring subversive funk and jazz to the Sunshine Music Festival in Boca Raton on Jan. 14. (Michael Bloom)

This is the sixth annual Sunshine Music Festival put on in two cities — the same lineup performs Jan. 13 in St. Petersburg — by blues-rock power couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Along with the music, the festival includes a wide variety of food, craft beer and wine.

Also on the bill this year will be Foundation of Funk, which includes the Meters’ famed rhythm section of drummer Zigaboo Modeliste and bassist George Porter Jr., joined by acclaimed keyboardist John Medeski and Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce). Rounding out the lineup announced so far are the Suffers, a 10-piece soul band from Houston.

For more information, visit SunshineMusicFestival.com.

