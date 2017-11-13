Ticket alert: Taylor Swift at Hard Rock Stadium

Taylor Swift will perform Aug. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13, but advance tickets will be available via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open now through Nov. 28.
For more information on tickets and how to register, visit TaylorSwift.com.
The Hard Rock Stadium show is one of two in Florida, along with an Aug. 14 concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The announcement comes after the 10-time Grammy winner’s weekend performance of “… Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want” on “Saturday Night Live.”
“Reputation” (Big Machine Records), Swift’s sixth studio album, was released Friday.
Produced by AEG Live in North America, this will be Swift’s first stadium concert in South Florida. Her most recent appearance here was a dazzling concert at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena in October 2015, in support of her massively popular album “1989.”
The 27-stop North American leg of the tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale Ariz, and runs through Oct. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Dates in Europe, Australia and New Zealand are expected to be announced.
For more information, visit TaylorSwift.com.