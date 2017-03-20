DJ Tiësto to open first pop-up shop in Miami Beach

In town for Ultra Music Festival and Miami Music Week, Grammy-winning DJ-producer Tiësto will open his first-ever pop-up shop on Thursday, March 23, on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road.

The shop, located at 430 Lincoln Road, will offer apparel and luxury goods chosen by the dance-music icon, who has partnered with Fancy.com, the e-commerce marketplace and social exchange devoted to assorted upscale lifestyle and fashion items. The store will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 24-26.

A statement from Fancy says the decision by the Dutch DJ to open his first such retail shop in the Miami area “speaks to the city’s storied history of fomenting the evolution and growth of dance music,” which may be the last time you read the word “fomenting” in this space in 2017. There were no images available of items being offered at the shop.

Voted the “best DJ of the last 20 years” by readers of DJ magazine in 2013, Tiësto joins such performers as Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Kaskade and the Weeknd to promote local concerts with pop-up shops in Miami and Miami Beach in the past several years.

Tiësto is scheduled to perform 7:15-8:45 p.m. Saturday at Ultra Music Festival, which has sold all available tickets for performances Friday-Sunday in Miami’s Bayfront Park. Info: UltraMusicFestival.com. He also is down to perform Friday night at Liv in the Fontainebleau hotel. The only remaining tickets cost $175 (female) and $200 (male) at LivNightclub.com.

For more information on the pop-up shop, visit Tiesto.com.

