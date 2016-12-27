Ticket alert: Tony Bennett at the Kravis Center

The Kravis Center on Tuesday announced that it will host a March 3 performance by the legendary singer whose remarkable career can now be distilled down to two words: Tony Bennett.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at Kravis.org, and at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Prices will start at $36.

The 90-year-old Bennett, who has set a gentlemanly standard for what a pop star can be during a six-decade career, remains a force in popular music. His Grammy-winning 2014 jazz collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Cheek to Cheek,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, making Bennett the oldest artist, at 88, to have an album top the Billboard 200. His 2015 album with guitarist Bill Charlap, “The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern,” also won a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Album category.

On Dec. 16, the singer released the 18-track “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” a collection of duets with artists including Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Diana Krall, k.d. Lang and Elton John.

Of a recent performance, a New York magazine reviewer wrote of Bennett’s enduring allure: “His voice is still a technical marvel, and no one else on Earth can make a lyric written eight decades ago sound as natural as a conversation at a coffee shop.”

For more information, visit Kravis.org or TonyBennett.com.

